Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City & AC Milan all in action

Team News: Chelsea v Norwich
2021-10-23T11:03:00Z
Hudson-Odoi starts, Canaries unchanged
Your Blues! 🤩@ParimatchGlobal | #CheNor— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 23, 2021
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 23, 2021
■ Unchanged starting 11
■ Sorensen replaces Gilmour on the bench#NCFC | #CHENOR pic.twitter.com/ZMXqaaH9PL
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
2021-10-23T11:00:00Z
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Are you sitting comfortably? Good - because we are about to begin, to put it mildly.
A blockbuster weekend is in store, and the main course might be tomorrow's Sunday roast - but if today is a plate of sporting starters, then there is nothing to miss.
Strap yourselves in. It's going to be a big one.
