Matchday LIVE: Burnley vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs West Ham, plus Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG all in action

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Harvey Barnes Leicester Leeds 2021-22
Getty Images

Full-time: Leicester 1-0 Leeds

2022-03-05T14:23:39.000Z

Leicester have taken all three points from their clash against Leeds.

Jesse Marsch's side had strong spells in the clash at King Power Stadium, but Harvey Barnes made the difference in the second half to make it two wins in a row for the hosts.

GOAL! Leicester 1-0 Leeds

2022-03-05T13:54:21.546Z

The Foxes have taken the lead!

A quick attack ended in Harvey Barnes combining with Kelechi Iheanacho before slotting past Meslier.

Leeds still knocking on the door

2022-03-05T13:46:08.552Z

The second-half has had a bright start.

Leeds are still looking for the opening goal, having had 13 attempts in total at the King Power Stadium.

Half-time: Leicester 0-0 Leeds

2022-03-05T13:18:44.000Z

Despite an exciting first half at King Power Stadium, it is goalless between Leicester and Leeds.

The visitors have been piling on the pressure as they chase a bright start under their new manager.

Leeds get close!

2022-03-05T12:53:35.592Z

Leeds have had a bright start to this game.

They have had five attempts in the first 25 minutes of the clash, with two efforts on target.

Leicester, meanwhile, have had just one shot and missed the target.

We are underway!

2022-03-05T12:31:26.957Z

The match between Leicester and Leeds has kicked off.

The visitors are desperate for a positive result to boost their hopes of survival under new coach Jesse Marsch.

Welcome to the matchday blog

2022-03-05T12:03:41.440Z

Another action-packed Saturday is upon us!

Follow the drama with GOAL as we bring you updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1!