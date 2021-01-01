Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Bayern Munich v PSG and Porto v Chelsea in UEFA Champions League action

Join us for coverage of all the goals, incidents and talking points of the quarter-final first-leg ties from Germany and Portugal on Wednesday evening

🚨 PSG line-up

2021-04-07T18:20:00Z

XI: Navas, Diallo, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Dagba, Gueye, Pereira, Neymar, Draxler, Di Maria, Mbappe
'Maybe he’s a fan of Haaland'

2021-04-07T18:15:00Z

🚨 | Bayern Munich starting XIs

2021-04-07T18:00:00Z

🔴  Bayern: Neuer, Sule, Pavard, Kimmich, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Goretzka, Hernandez, Muller, Alaba, Coman 

Welcome back to another matchday live on Goal

2021-04-07T17:40:00Z

*Cue Champions League music*

On tonight's schedule there's PSG vs Bayern Munich and Chelsea vs Porto. 

Get comfortable and get...warm? ❄️