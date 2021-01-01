Matchday LIVE: Arsenal v Watford, West Ham v Liverpool and more Premier League action plus Milan derby in Serie A

What games are on today? 📺
2021-11-07T12:58:51Z
Let's see...
Here are some of our key matches:
2pm - Leeds United vs Leicester City
3:15pm - Valencia vs Atletico Madrid
4:30pm - West Ham vs Liverpool
All times UK
Welcome!
2021-11-07T12:51:26Z
Hello! You're very welcome to Goal's matchday live blog taking in action from across Europe.
We'll have all the latest news and updates from the biggest games in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more as they happen, so stay tuned.
Team news coming up!