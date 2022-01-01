Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern, Juventus, PSG, Barcelona & Afcon in action on Sunday

FT: Leicester 1-1 Brighton
It finishes level at King Power Stadium.#LeiBha pic.twitter.com/ZZAV2jdXxc— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 23, 2022
FT: Arsenal 0-0 Burnley
The points are shared at Emirates Stadium— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 23, 2022
🔴 0-0 ⚫️ (FT)#ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/PWbot1DktS
FT: Napoli 4-1 Salernitana
⏱ 90 | Full time! 💪#NapoliSalernitana 4-1— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 23, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/N9jR6I934j
GOAL! Fabinho penalty makes it 3-1 to Liverpool
After a lengthy VAR check the referee awarded Liverpool a penalty after Diogo Jota was deemed to have been fouled. In the absence of Mohamed Salah, Fabinho assumed the responsibility for the spot-kick and made it 3-1 to the Reds.
A controversial one...
Cool penalty from Fabinho. Controversial award, to say the least. 'Shit referee,' sing the Palace fans. Liverpool should be home and dry now though. Milner on for Firmino.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 23, 2022
3-1#LFC
Chelsea vs Tottenham teams
CHELSEA XI:
Let’s get to it! 👊@ParimatchGlobal | #CheTot pic.twitter.com/66nQt6UgDz— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 23, 2022
TOTTENHAM XI:
Your starting XI to face Chelsea! 💪 pic.twitter.com/zx8110oC3h— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 23, 2022
GOAL! Brighton level up!
Danny Welbeck has hauled the Seagulls level against Leicester. It's 1-1!
The French connection 🇫🇷
4 - There have been four instances of two French players combining for a goal in the Premier League this season, with all four being by Crystal Palace:— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 23, 2022
Olise > Édouard vs Arsenal
Édouard > Mateta vs Norwich
Olise > Édouard vs West Ham
Mateta > Édouard vs Liverpool
Connection. pic.twitter.com/hVS6Enaq5d
Arsenal spurn chance to go ahead!
Brilliant from Smith Rowe, sets up Lacazette with a golden chance, but he pokes it wide.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 23, 2022
Goals galore in Napoli vs Salernitana
Napoli now lead 4-1 against Salernitana after two goals in quick succession from Rrahmani and Insigne.
GOAL! Edouard pulls one back! 🎥
Odsonne Edouard scores to make it 2-1, bringing Crystal Palace back into the game against Liverpool.
Liverpool opened up once too often. Mateta breaks the offside trap, draws Alisson and Edouard scores.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 23, 2022
Game on
2-1
🎙️ "MATETA...EDOUARDDD!!!!!— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2022
Crystal Palace pull one back!!
GAME ON 👀🦅 pic.twitter.com/lu1LqIrnSX
Real Madrid vs Elche underway!
GAME ON!
Burkina Faso vs Gabon teams
Burkina Faso XI: Koffi, Yago, Tapsoba, Dayo, Kabore, Toure, Guira, Dango Outtara, Sangare, Traore, Bande.
Gabon XI: Amonome, Obissa, Ecuele Manga, Palun, Obiang, Biyogo Poko, Moucketou-Moussounda, Oyono, Kanga, Boupendza, Allevinah.
GOAL! Daka puts Leicester in front!
It's 1-0 to Brendan Rodgers' side against Brighton straight after the restart.
SECONDS AFTER THE RESTART... DAKAAAA!!! 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/DKmvvTFf5X— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 23, 2022
Napoli lead 2-1 at half-time
⏱ 45+3 | GOOOOAAALLLLL 👅 ☕️— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 23, 2022
Dries makes no mistake from the penalty spot! @dries_mertens14 💪#NapoliSalernitana 2-1
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/Q2WeeZrEwx
HALF-TIME: Liverpool lead Palace, Arsenal scoreless
HT SCORES:
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley
Leicester 0-0 Brighton
Napoli 1-1 Salernitana
CONFIRMED: Comoros to play outfielder as goalkeeper
Comoros will field an outfield player in goal for their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie versus Cameroon after seeing their conventional shot-stopping options wiped out amid a Covid-19 and injury crisis.
Real Madrid have arrived! ⚪️
🏟👍 The team's arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu!#RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/LKQAGgUd32— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022
Salernitana draw level
⏱ 33 | Bonazzoli scores for Salernitana#NapoliSalernitana 1-1— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 23, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre
GOAL! Oxlade-Chamberlain makes it 2-0 to the Reds 🎥
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the finishing touch on a wonderful Liverpool move to double his side's lead at Selhurst Park.
Brilliant, brilliant goal. Kept the ball on the right in tight spaces, switched it quickly through Jota. Robertson finds Oxlade-Chamberlain, who controls and finished clinically.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 23, 2022
2-0 LFC
Watch the goal below!
OX!! 👊— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2022
Liverpool dominating at Selhurst Park as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubles the lead! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/XMvxWA29Ps
Still 0-0 at the Emirates...
...but Arsenal are knocking on the door for an opener.
Close! Odegaard has a shot saved, then Lacazette's shot is blocked by a defender.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 23, 2022
Napoli take the lead
⏱ 18 | GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLLLL 😍— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 23, 2022
Juan nil to Napoli! 😂😍
We take the lead through Juan Jesus💪#NapoliSalernitana 1-0
💙 #ForzaNapoliSemprepic.twitter.com/lJekfC3QLO
Pretty impressive, Robbo 🎯
42 - Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Andy Robertson's 42 assists in the Premier League are only surpassed by two players in the competition (Kevin De Bruyne, 52 and Trent Alexander-Arnold, 43), while he is now level with Mohamed Salah. Options. pic.twitter.com/yqqTuu9GX8— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 23, 2022
Real Madrid team vs Elche
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @Elchecf_en!#RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/qYIYiGYPpt— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022
GOAL! Van Dijk heads Liverpool in front 🎥
Virgil van Dijk fires Liverpool in front after 10 minutes at Selhurst Park with a trademark header.
It's Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool.
"AS EASY AS THAT!!"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2022
Virgil Van Dijk with a bullet header to put Liverpool in front! 💥 pic.twitter.com/ssIWP0r0g7
Powerful header by Van Dijk to give Liverpool an early 1-0 lead.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 23, 2022
💻: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/7F6gw3DoGW
'Do me a favour!' 🤣
Jamie Redknapp is feeling brave in the studio today as he winds up Roy Keane!
Jamie Redknapp's already teasing Roy Keane on Super Sunday this afternoon 😂👇— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 23, 2022
That impression 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ObloBYrbfu
And we're off! 🎉
Arsenal vs Burnley
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Leicester vs Brighton
Napoli vs Salernitana
GAME ON! 🤘
Ten minutes until the 2pm kick-offs🚨
Time to get your snacks and drinks ready!
No More Red ❌
Arsenal's matchday programme highlights the Gunners' 'No More Red' campaign.
🎨 Today's matchday programme cover— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 23, 2022
🤍 Created by Verona, a member of our No More Red collective
Find out more here 👇
The campaign, which saw Mikel Arteta's side wear an all-white kit against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, seeks to raise awareness about knife crime in London and across England.
Tunisia without 10 players for Nigeria clash
You do the hard work of qualifying for the last 16 of the Afcon and then you lose 10 players.
Tunisia have their work cut out for them later today against Nigeria having seen their coach Mondher Kebaier and 10 players return positive Covid-19 tests.
That game is due to kick off at 7pm GMT.
Will we see more drone antics today? 🚁
In one of the season's more bizarre football-related delays, yesterday's game between Brentford and Wolves was disrupted for 20 minutes due to the presence of a drone in the stadium. Hopefully other fans won't get getting any ideas...
Well that’s a first for me— Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) January 22, 2022
Drone stopped play 🥴#wwfc pic.twitter.com/dIp0uKr2gs
Lozano starts for Napoli
NAPOLI XI vs Salernitana
📃 Starting XI: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Mario Rui, Lobotka, Fabian, Elmas, Zielinski, Lozano, Mertens#NapoliSalernitana— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 23, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/4k7NYnRkm6
Leicester vs Brighton teams
LEICESTER XI:
The Foxes have named their XI for #LeiBha 📝 pic.twitter.com/zA8fc6fZEt— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 23, 2022
BRIGHTON XI:
Your Albion XI! 💪 Here's how we line up against Leicester City this afternoon. 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 23, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/nfVR27V9k4
Arsenal vs Burnley teams
ARSENAL XI:
🚨 TEAM NEWS— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 23, 2022
🏴 Holding starts in defence
🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield
🇧🇷 Martinelli in attack
COME ON ARSENAL 🙌#ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/5QAdaB8Imb
BURNLEY XI:
📋 Here's your Clarets team for this afternoon #ARSBUR | #UTC pic.twitter.com/zxHnUBFm7I— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 23, 2022
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool teams
CRYSTAL PALACE XI:
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CRYLIV— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 23, 2022
LIVERPOOL XI:
⭐ #CRYLIV 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022
Here’s how we line up for today’s meeting with @CPFC!
What games are on today?
Here's the running order of the main action we'll be covering:
All times UK
2pm - Arsenal vs Burnley
2pm - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
2pm - Leicester City vs Brighton
2pm- Napoli vs Salernitana
3:15pm - Real Madrid vs Elche
4pm - Burkina Faso vs Gabon
4:30pm - Chelsea vs Tottenham
4:30pm - Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich
7pm - Nigeria vs Tunisia
7:45pm - AC Milan vs Juventus
7:45pm - PSG vs Reims
8pm - Alaves vs Barcelona
Just another matchday! ⚽️
Greetings, salutations and welcome to GOAL's matchday live blog for Sunday January 23.
We will have all the latest news and updates from across today's action, which includes crunch Premier League clashes, games in La Liga, Serie A, Afcon and more.
Stay tuned for goals ⚽️, incidents 💥 and colour 🎨 galore!
Team news coming up! ⏳