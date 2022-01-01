Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Manchester City, Spurs travel to Watford, Crystal Palace face West Ham

Can Gunners buck the trend?
Arsenal v Man City
Ring in the new year
Arsenal v Man City
Clubs prepare for ACON rush
Arsenal v Man City
There's a few key faces missing on the pitch too of course - Phil Foden is injured and therefore fails to make the cut for the visitors - but both clubs, along with the rest of the Premier League, are braced to lose some big stars over the coming weeks.
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations - ACON - finally gets underway this month, after suffering a knock-on delay like Euro 2020 thanks to Covid-19.
It means that the Gunners will lose several star players for the next few weeks, like Thomas Partey and Nicolas Pepe, as well as the outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been released early to join Gabon.
City meanwhile will just lose one player, in Riyad Mahrez.
Arteta misses reunion with fresh Covid case
So, there are few surprises in those two line-ups for Manchester City and Arsenal - but one man missing entirely today will be coach Mikel Arteta.
The Spaniard has already caught Covid-19 once before but a fresh case over the Christmas period means that he must sit out their clash today - and miss out on a reunion with his old side.
Arteta, of course, previously was Pep Guardiola's number two at City before taking the top job with the Gunners. Albert Stuivenberg takes his place in charge today.
Team News: Arsenal v Man City
Tomiyasu starts for hosts, Foden absent for visitors
🇯🇵 Tomiyasu returns
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 starts
🇧🇷 @gabimartinelli in attack #ARSMCI 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lzpk9JG7tY
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias (C), Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez
SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Kayky, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/zpVCBPxcsZ
Today's order of play
Typically, we'd provide you with a full list of where and when everything would shake down throughout the day, but given the relative lack of total fixtures, that seems a tad like overkill.
So, it is Manchester City who get today's action underway, with a trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (1230 GMT/0730 EST/0430 PST). Then, Tottenham make the relatively short trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford (1500 GMT/1000 EST/0700 PST) and then it all wraps up as West Ham square off with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. (1730 GMT/1230 EST/0930 PST).
We'll be here to bring you all the action as it comes in.
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
Of course, it is a smaller than normal roster to ring in the new year, what with continental football still on its mid-season break and another English top-flight game curtailed by Covid 19.
But what's that riding over the hill to kick off 2022 in style? It's Premier League champions Manchester City, Europa League contenders West Ham and the heavyweight London quartet of Arsenal, Tottenham, Watford and Crystal Palace!
Sit yourselves down, folks - we're getting this World Cup year off with a bang.