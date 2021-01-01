Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Burnley, Newcastle vs Spurs, Man Utd vs Brighton & all today's football

🚨 Southampton vs Burnley teams🚨
The XIs have been announced for today's first game in the Premier League.
Here is the Southampton XI, which sees the return of Danny Ings and Theo Walcott:
🔙 @theowalcott— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 4, 2021
🔙 @IngsDanny
The #SaintsFC side to line-up against #BurnleyFC: pic.twitter.com/80hbjGQbrY
And here is Burnley's XI:
LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Southampton this afternoon. ⬇️— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 4, 2021
Chris Wood partners Matej Vydra in attack, with Dwight McNeil and Johann Berg Gudmundsson on the flanks. 👊#SOUBUR | #UTC | @eToro
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good morning and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We'll be bringing you all the action from today's games, including:
• Southampton vs Burnley (12 noon)
• Newcastle United vs Tottenham (2:05pm)
• Aston Villa vs Fulham (4:30pm)
• Union Berlin vs Hertha Berlin (5pm)
• Man Utd vs Brighton (7:30pm)
• Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid (8pm)
And more!
(All times BST)