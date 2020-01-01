LIVE: NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur - Follow ISL in real-time

18' - Chance for Appiah
17' - Jadhav summarises the start
15' - Close contest
10' - Cagey start
4' - Valskis fouled
KICK-OFF!
NorthEast United 0-0 JamshedpurThe game is afoot. NorthEast get the match underway.
Rehenesh vs his former club
Monroy Missing
Player in Focus - Nerijus Valskis
Need a goal? Call NV maybe!
Owen Coyle's team has scored seven goals this season. Valskis has scored six of those seven. Is that a good or a bad thing?
The 2019-20 Golden Boot winner is currently the league's joint-top scorer with Igor Angulo of FC Goa.
First half could be crucial and here's why
The Draw-meisters are here
Jamshedpur has scored 5 out of their 7 goals in the first half of their games. NorthEast has conceded 4 out of 5 goals during the same period. Does that mean an entertaining first 45?
Based on stats, a draw is also a very likely outcome tonight. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, NorthEast has had most draws (12 out of 24 matches) and Jamshedpur is right behind, with 10 stalemates in 24. These two teams have the most draws this season as well!
Can NorthEast United break the unbeaten record?
NorthEast United are unbeaten so far (4 draws and 2 wins). A win or draw tonight against Jamshedpur will help them record their longest ever unbeaten run in ISL.
Last season, they had a six-game unbeaten run and then lost back-to-back matches.
Are you expecting crosses into the box tonight?
13.7% - @JamshedpurFC have a cross completion rate of only 13.7%, the least amongst all teams at the end of MD 6 in the ongoing season of the @IndSuperLeague. 88 of the 102 crosses were unsuccessful. Missing. #NEUJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/YfsT0ullzP— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 18, 2020
Team news for ISL's 500th game
✨ 5⃣ 0⃣ 0⃣✨— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 18, 2020
Team news for Indian Super League's 500th match!#ISL #NEUJFC pic.twitter.com/dwYjXsqMEk