Starting XI: Stellenbosch FC vs Black Leopards
2019-09-21T12:44:40Z
Our line-up for today’s #AbsaPrem match against @lidodaduvha#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch pic.twitter.com/2eGbeTHatt— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) September 21, 2019
Starting Eleven Vs @StellenboschFC— Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) September 21, 2019
Mendes J,Matlaba T ©️, Zulu P ,Katjiukua C ,Masia I ,
Mokoena T,Mudau K ,Ngambi R, Musonda M,
Hlongwane L,Kapinga L
Subs
Muleka R,Malama D,Ndou T,Andrianarimanana A,Tshepe K,Ndlovu T,Mhlongo J pic.twitter.com/9C3QvnXaAM
2019-09-21T12:42:05Z
Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of today's matches. Our coverage includes matches between Stellenbosch FC and Black Leopards, Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United as well as Polokwane City and SuperSport United. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host throughout the day.