Live Blog

Jose Mourinho sacked LIVE: Reaction to Manchester United manager's departure

The Red Devils have parted ways with the former Chelsea boss as they look to salvage a season that was quickly spiralling out of control

Updated
Comments()
Getty

A closer look at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

2018-12-18T17:14:38Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains a hero at Old Trafford, but what has he been up to since the end of his playing days?

Now tipped as an option to replace Mourinho, Solskjaer has found success in his native Norway and frustration in a return to the Premier League.

Goal takes a look at the forrmer forward's exploits as both a player and a coach.

Solskjaer reveals Pogba plan... four months ago!

2018-12-18T16:58:03Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to be the new interim manager at Man Utd, meaning he will be reunited with Paul Pogba.

The pair worked together when Pogba was coming through the ranks at Old Trafford before Solskjaer departed to manage Molde for the first time.

And back in August, the Norwegian spoke about his time with Pogba and admitted he would build United's current team around the World Cup winner.

"I would [build the team around him], absolutely no doubt. I had him with David [Gray] and Etzaz [Hussain] who is playing for me tomorrow.

"That just shows how far the kid has come. Paul is a fantastic kid so hopefully we can build the team around him and keep him."

Sounds like Solskjaer's appointment could be huge for Pogba going forward - but will he stay beyond the end of the season?

How much is Mourinho's Man Utd payout? 💲

2018-12-18T16:43:29Z

Portuguese to earn millions despite sacking

Jose Mourinho might be gone, but he won't be short of cash for a little while after he received an INSANE amount in his payoff from Manchester United?

But exactly how much has he earned, and how does that compare to David Moyes and Louis van Gaal? Goal has done the hard work for you right here...

Getty Images

The games that defined Man Utd's season

2018-12-18T16:28:39Z

Manchester United have been defying the odds under Mourinho this season, but for the most part it has not been in a good way!

Goal's bettting writer Oliver Lines takes a look back at the five games which have defined their season due to the shocking nature of the results...

Phelan to join Man Utd coaching staff?

2018-12-18T16:14:23Z

There are rumours that Manchester United will announce Mourinho's interim replacement on Tuesday, with former Red Devils striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now the frontrunner for the role.

Reports now claim he will be joined in the Old Trafford dugout by Mike Phelan, who previously worked as assistant manager under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Make sure you're following all the latest updates on the next Man Utd boss with our LIVE Transfer Blog!

Getty Images

Solari responds to Mourinho rumours

2018-12-18T15:48:19Z

He might have only signed a three-year contract in November, but with Mourinho back on the market, suddenly the pressure is on Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari.

Is he worried? Not really.

"How would I be worried about rumours or speculation about Real Madrid? It happens every day, is just part of our reality," he told a press conference.

Jose sacking inevitable before season started - Carragher

2018-12-18T15:27:30Z

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has given his thoughts on Jose Mourinho's sacking, claiming it was "inevitable" before the season even started.

He cites Mourinho's miserable pre-season press conferences and the lack of summer spending as reasons why United's struggles were always going to happen.

Read the full story right here!

Mourinho is FINISHED at the highest level ❌

2018-12-18T15:17:25Z

Top jobs too big for the not so Special One

Those the thoughts of Goal's Mark Doyle, who believes that Mourinho's time in charge at Manchester United should spell the end of his time as a manager at the very top of the game.

Read the full piece right here!

Could Mourinho return to Real Madrid? 🇪🇸

2018-12-18T15:06:40Z

Perez reportedly keen for reunion

While the majority of the speculation today is centred around Jose Mourinho's potential replacement, but few have asked where Mourinho himself will end up next.

Some reports claims Florentino Perez is keen to reunite with him at Real Madrid - but would he be the right man for the Bernabeu?

"[Sacking] is a pity as he is a great coach and for him to be without a club is a pity," Madrid full-back Marcelo told a press conference ahead of his side's Club World Cup semi-final with Kashima Antlers.

"Not for me to say if he should come to Real Madrid, but I really appreciate all he did for me at this club.”

Not exactly a glowing endorsement...

Getty/Goal

Mourinho the best Man Utd boss since Fergie - Gerrard 😕

2018-12-18T14:39:39Z

Rangers manager hails sacked coach

It's not really a secret that Jose Mourinho tried to sign Steven Gerrard for Chelsea during his first stint at the helm at Stamford Bridge, and the pair retain a certain respect for one another.

So when questioned about Mourinho's sacking, Rangers boss Gerrard had only positive things to say about the Portuguese.

"He's a winner isn't he, how can I sit here and say anything bad about Jose Mourinho?" he told a press conference.

"He's a serial winner everywhere he has gone. He's been sacked at United but he's won them a couple of trophies. He's done the best job since Alex Ferguson left."

The best job since Fergie? Probably, but there's not much competition, is there?!

Was this the moment Mourinho was finished at Man Utd?

2018-12-18T14:29:09Z

Klopp hails 'outstanding manager' Mourinho

2018-12-18T14:17:34Z

Jurgen Klopp can claim to be the manager who put the final nail in Jose Mourinho's Manchester United coffin following Sunday's result at Anfield.

The Liverpool boss, however, was not in the gloating mood in his press conference today:

"He's a very competitive guy, very ambitious, unbelievably successful and I can imagine the last few months were not a joy, especially for him," he told reporters.

"Nobody can take away all the things he won. He's an outstanding manager."

Getty Images

'Man Utd picked weird time to fix Mourinho mistake'

2018-12-18T14:07:00Z

The Manchester United talking heads keep on coming...

Lee Sharpe is up next and he believes that United have chosen a "weird time" to sack Mourinho, though he believes the decision to hire him in the first place was a mistake.

Read the full story right here!

Evra slams 'playground' coverage of Man Utd

2018-12-18T13:53:53Z

Yet another former Old Trafford favourite has been offering their opinion of the whole Jose Mourinho saga, with Patrice Evra weighing into the debate.

And the lovable left-back is unhappy with how much coverage the Mourinho vs Pogba debate has been getting in the last few weeks.

Safe to say he doesn't love this game!

Still happy about that UCL draw, PSG?

2018-12-18T13:43:24Z

Paris Saint-Germain would have been forgiven for celebrating when they pulled Manchester United out of the hat in Monday's Champions League last 16 draw given the two teams' respective form.

But with Mourinho now gone, does the balance of power now swing back towards Old Trafford?

Whether it does or not, safe to say Omar Momani's latest cartoon went out of date very quickly!

Omar Momani

Man Utd legends react to Mourinho sacking

2018-12-18T13:29:33Z

Rio Ferdinand & Louis Saha are the latest to share their views on the day's big news out of Old Trafford...

Man Utd rule out internal interim appointment

2018-12-18T13:22:30Z

Goal's Manchester United correspondent Kris Voakes has been busy working away all morning and can confirm the new interim manager will not come from within the club.

That rules out Michael Carrick or Nicky Butt taking the role, meaning we are likely to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Laurent Blanc take the reins until the end of the season.

Read the full story right here!

Pochettino responds to Mourinho sacking 👀

2018-12-18T13:01:38Z

Spurs boss linked with Old Trafford hotseat

Another press conference is taking place in London, and this one is particularly pertinent to the situation...

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the main candidates to replace Jose Mourinho on a permanent basis come the summer, and he has been speaking to the media about the potential of him swapping north London for the north west:

"I want to see my best wishes to [Mourinho]," he said. "I am so sorry,

"I know him well, and it's sad news. It's not my business what happens at another club, I just want to send my best wishes to Jose.

On the reports he could replace Mourinho, he added: "In five years here a lot of rumours have happened and I respect a lot the opinion of everyone.

"A lot of rumours happen, but it's not my business what has happened. I want to deliver my best show at this football club."

Cleared that one up then...

Getty Images

Solskjaer emerges as interim candidate 🇳🇴

2018-12-18T12:50:06Z

Ex-Red Devils forward reportedly being considered

If you put some of your hard-earned cash on Laurent Blanc taking interim charge of Manchester United, we might have some bad news for you.

While it seems Blanc is in the frame, another former United player has now emerged as a candidate in the shape of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer!

A supersub as a player, is he the man to step in and save their season given his results as a manager?

Check out the latest on Mourinho's potential replacements in our LIVE Transfer Blog!

Farewell the Special One - come in the Chosen One?!

2018-12-18T12:42:08Z

Zola backs Mourinho to get another job

2018-12-18T12:29:10Z

Given the midweek games in England this week there are a handful of press conferences today, the first of which is taking place at Jose Mourinho's former club, Chelsea.

Assistant coach Gianfranco Zola is facing the media, and unsurprisingly Mourinho was a main topic of conversation.

"It's never pleasant to see a coach being dismissed from a job, especially someone like Jose who has won so much in the game and so much for this club.

"I want to wish him all the best. I'm sure he will soon have another adventure somewhere else."

But where will Jose go next? Can he get another job at the very top of the game?

Getty

McClair calls for more Man Utd departures

2018-12-18T12:20:23Z

Jose Mourinho is gone, but was he totally to blame for all the issues affecting Manchester United?

One former Red Devils suggests not...

So... about that Mendes statement?

2018-12-18T12:10:02Z

🗓️ December 7, 2018: "There have been more rumours of Jose Mourinho leaving Manchester United. It’s totally untrue. Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him." - Jorge Mendes

🗓️ December 18, 2018: You know the rest!

And now the jokes begin...

2018-12-18T11:59:31Z

If you're not interested in Jose Mourinho or Manchester United then a) What are you doing in this live blog? and b) Don't go on Twitter - everyone is getting involved...

The stats behind Mourinho's sacking

2018-12-18T11:53:53Z

- Man Utd's return of 26 points from 17 matches means this is their worst start to a league season in 28 years!

- In the whole of the 2017-18 Premier League season, United conceded 28 goals. They have already conceded 29 this season!

- That is also the most they have conceded at this stage of the season since the 1962-63 campaign!

Getty/Goal composite

Zidane the bookies' favourite to replace Mourinho 🤑

2018-12-18T11:38:21Z

Ex-Real Madrid boss in the frame

Fancy a flutter on the identity of the next permanent Manchester United boss?

Well, Zinedine Zidane is the early favourite to take the role in the summer - would he be the right man?

Getty/Goal

Pogba "reacts" to Mourinho sacking 📸

2018-12-18T11:29:12Z

Midfielder posts cryptic Instagram photo

It's unlikely we will hear any direct quotes out of the Manchester United dressing room for a few days in the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking, but Paul Pogba has already got tongues wagging with his latest social media post.

The World Cup winner took to Instagram just minutes after Mourinho's sacking was announced with a photo of himself looking somewhat smug with a the caption 'Caption This'.

The post was rather swiftly deleted, and given the image was taken from an Adidas photoshoot with hashtags related to the brand, it may well have been an ill-timed scheduled post.

On the other hand, it may well have been a final farewell to Mourinho from the player he reportedly clashed with the most.

Check it out right here and make your own mind up...

Neville calls for Pochettino to replace Mourinho

2018-12-18T11:13:24Z

Never shy in offering an opinion, former Man Utd defender Gary Neville has already made his choice for the next man to take the reins at Old Trafford - Mauricio Pochettino.

It would certainly be a popular move with a number of United fans, with Pochettino's work with both Southampton and Tottenham having caught the eye of a number of major European clubs.

Read Neville's full quotes right here!

Getty

'The Sacked One!' - Man Utd fans react

2018-12-18T11:08:35Z

It's safe to say that despite Man Utd's poor form, the news of Mourinho's demise caught the whole footballing world a little by surprise.

However, it didn't take long for the reactions from United fans and the wider footballing community to have their say on the matter.

Check out the best comments right here!

Blanc in the frame for interim role 🇫🇷

2018-12-18T11:03:19Z

Ex-PSG boss reportedly being lined up

And while Ed Woodward and the Manchester United board sound out potential permanent successors to Mourinho, an interim coach needs to be found to lead them through the remainder of this season.

Contrary to earlier reports it seems former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who joined Mourinho's coaching staff this season, will not be taking the role.

And it has now emerged in the British media that ex-Red Devils defender Laurent Blanc, who previously managed Laurent Blanc, is being lined up to take the role ahead of Saturday's clash with Cardiff City.

Follow all the latest updates on United's next manager with our LIVE Transfer Blog!

Who will replace Mourinho at Man Utd? 🤷

2018-12-18T10:58:15Z

Zidane & Pochettino in the frame

So now Mourinho has gone, the search begins for the fourth permanent Manchester United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

But who could be tempted to take over what is becoming something of a poisoned chalice at Old Trafford?

Three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane is the current favourite while Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a man many fans have been calling for.

Goal's Mark Doyle breaks down their chances and the rest of the candidates right here!

Gap between Man Utd & the best embarassing

2018-12-18T10:37:37Z

Those the thoughts of Goal's Manchester United correspondent Kris Voakes following the Red Devils' defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

United took just six shots to Liverpool's 36 at Anfield, and the 3-1 defeat seems to have been the final straw for the United board.

Check out Kris' take on the sorry showing on Merseyside right here!

Getty Images

Mourinho sacked: The full statement 📝

2018-12-18T10:26:35Z

How Man Utd broke the news

"Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect," a club statement on Tuesday morning read.

"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

"A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager."

Read the full story on Mourinho's sacking right here!

Man Utd sack Jose Mourinho! 🔴

2018-12-18T10:22:20Z

Red Devils part ways with ex-Chelsea boss

And so it's happened!

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United after two-and-a-half seasons in charge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League table - 11 points off fourth and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool - and so the club have acted now to try and salvage their season.

But is it the right decision? Who can they get to replace him? And what now for Jose? Stick with Goal for all the latest!

Getty/Goal