West Ham bid for Suarez
West Ham have submitted an offer of £20 million ($25m) for Arsenal loan target Denis Suarez, reports The Sun.
Barcelona have previously told the Gunners they do not want to let Suarez leave this month, but West Ham are hoping to swoop for the former Manchester City player.
Suarez, 25, has made just two La Liga appearances this term.
Real target Piatek on loan
Blancos want Pole in position
Real Madrid are looking to sign Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek on loan this month, per Diario AS.
Santiago Solari's side have something of an injury crisis up front, with both Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio consigned to the sidelines.
Eden Hazard has been tipped as a big-money arrival in Madrid in the summer, but Real may need more immediate reinforcements.
Arsenal approach Brazil director
Arsenal have offered Brazil's technical coordinator, Edu Gaspar, a job as director of football in north London, according to Glob Esporte.
The 40-year-old played for Arsenal between 2001-05 and could now return to the club's hierarchy above Unai Emery.
Juventus and Bayern battle for Hudson-Odoi
The German champions have already made a £30 million ($38m) bid.
Juventus are planning to beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, reports the Mirror.
Reports claim the Old Lady have already made an offer for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and want to bring in the highly-rated 18-year-old as well.
Bayern have already made three offers for Hudson-Odoi, who has stalled talks over a new contract at Stamford Bridge due to a lack of game-time.
Rabiot to join Barca in the summer
Adrian Rabiot has agreed personal terms with Barcelona but will move at the end of the season, claims The Sun.
Rabiot is out of contract in the summer and the Catalan club are keen to make the deal permanent then to avoid paying a transfer fee.
The midfielder has apparently agreed a five-year deal with the Spanish champions.