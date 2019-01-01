January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea reject Barca's Willian-Malcom swap offer

Dubravka distances himself from Juve links
Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has claimed he has no interests in reports linking him with a move to Juventus.
As quoted in the Daily Star, the 29-year-old said: “For me, I am just focused 100 per cent on doing my job for Newcastle United and making sure we stay in the Premier League.”
“We can’t allow ourselves to be focused on things we cannot do anything about,” he added.
Gracia happy with Watford squad
Watford boss Javi Gracia does not expect much transfer activity this month and has told reporters he is happy with his current team.
“In this moment, maybe different things happen, but I am happy with the squad I have,” said Gracia.
“With the players we have we can complete a very good season and if in one week something changes, we will see.
“But at the moment I prefer to value the players I have because they deserve that. We have to be demanding with the players and we have to be ambitious with them, too.”
Smith never doubted Abraham would remain
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has claimed he never doubted Tammy Abraham would leave the club, despite speculation linking him with a move to Wolves and Crystal Palace.
“It’s been messy from the outside, but I couldn’t see him going anywhere,” he told reporters.
“I said that from the start, I’d have been amazed if he had gone anywhere, and I’ve told Tammy that before.
“My understanding was that if Chelsea wanted to bring him back to play for them. They had no intention of selling him, I didn’t think they’d pull him back to send him out on loan again - he’s been out three times on loan already.”
Southampton line up Fournier as director of football
Southampton are lining up Nice general manager Julien Fournier as the club's next director of football, the Daily Mail reports.
The 44-year-old helped recruit Patrick Vieira as the French side's manager and has an impressive resume, having been secretary general of Marseille previously, along with being the youngest president of Strasbourg.
Mulumbu to leave Celtic on loan
Youssouf Mulumbu is among three players Celtic are ready to let leave on loan.
“Youssouf is at the age where he needs to play really," manager Brendan Rodgers told The Scotsman. "He came in as a support player to the team but he’s at the age really where he needs to play in the next part of the season so he’ll probably go out on loan.”
The 31-year-old has struggled for playing time this season and is likely to be joined by Lewis Morgan and Jack Hendry in going out on loan deals.
West Ham considering Shelvey move
West Ham are considering a swoop for Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle, the Daily Mail claims.
The Hammers will face stiff resistance as they chase the midfielder, but Manuel Pellegrini admires the former Swansea and Liverpool man and would love the chance to bring him to London this window.
Inter following Empoli's Traore
Inter are set to meet with the agent of Hamed Junior Traore of Empoli, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.
The midfielder has impressed during his first season as a starter in Serie A and has caught the eye of the Italian giants.
Chelsea have rejected Barcelona's offer of a Willian-Malcom swap
Blues view Brazilian as a key member of their squad
Chelsea have turned down an offer from Barcelona that would see cash and Malcom come to London in exchange for winger Willian, according to The Telegraph.
The Blues are looking to gain a stronger position in the winter window and see letting a key member of the squad leave as a step in the wrong direction.
The club also value their Brazilian winger higher than the deal from the Spanish giants, with Malcom and the cash on offer valued at around £50 million ($64m).