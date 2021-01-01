Jamshedpur FC 2-0 Mumbai City FC: 'Super-subs' Boris Singh and David Grande shine for the Men of steel

Jamshedpur did ATK Mohun Bagan a favour by beating Mumbai City 2-0 on Saturday in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) encounter.

Boris and David Grande who came on as substitutes in the second half scored the goals to clinch three points for the Men of Steel kept their hopes alive of play-offs qualification. Mumbai City, on the other hand, are now five points behind the Mariners after 18 matches.