Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Top-notch Chennaiyin!
2021-01-04T13:19:08Z
182 - @ChennaiyinFC have had 182 touches in the opposition box after MD9, the most for a team in this campaign of the #ISL. Prevalent. #CFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/TKV2cWQU4h— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 4, 2021
Yasir comes in place of Hitesh
2021-01-04T13:17:11Z
Manuel Marquez Roca too makes just one change in Hyderabad lineup which lost their last game to FC Goa. Mohammed Yasir returns to the lineup replacing Hitesh Sharma.
Deepak replaces injured Crivellaro
2021-01-04T13:14:20Z
Rafael Crivellaro who had picked up an injury in the last match against ATK Mohun Bagan after being hacked down by Pronay Halder is missing this tie. Deepak Tangri replaces his skipper in the starting lineup as Thapa will take up the number 10 role. One good news for Chennaiyin is forward Esmael Goncalves or Isma as he is known as is back in the matchday squad after a prolonged injury period.
Team news!
2021-01-04T13:12:37Z
Isma returns in matchday squad.
Chennaiyin 🆚 Hyderabad - Team news!#ISL #CFCHFC pic.twitter.com/1aRYSgH0Lc— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 4, 2021
Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad
2021-01-04T13:11:26Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.