Bengaluru vs Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

The Blues take on table-toppers Mumbai City in today's ISL clash...

Bengaluru FC training ISL 7
Mumbai are Bengaluru's bogey side

2021-01-05T13:40:12Z

The Blues have enjoyed a lot of success in the ISL since joining the league in 2017 but their worst record is against Mumbai City. Of the six times the two clubs have faced each other Mumbai have won thrice, Bengaluru won once and one match ended in a draw. The Islanders are also unbeaten in their last four outings against the South Indian outfit.

Sergio Lobera has a point to prove

2021-01-05T13:38:03Z

The Spaniard, who is one of the most successful coaches in the history of ISL, has a very poor track record against Bengaluru. Lobera has faced Bengaluru six times as a coach out of which he won one, drew one and lost four games including the ISL 2018-19 final while being FC Goa manager. With a new team, the former FC Barcelona youth coach would hope to improve his record.