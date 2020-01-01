ISL 2020-21 LIVE: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal

East Bengal starting XI
2020-12-15T13:14:53Z
CK Vineeth returns to the East Bengal lineup and will partner Jeje Lalpekhlua upfront.Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma; CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
Hyderabad starting XI
2020-12-15T13:13:08Z
Aridane Santana returns to the Hyderabad lineup.Subrata Paul; Ashis Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana (C).