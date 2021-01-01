Hyderabad 4-0 Kerala Blasters LIVE - Fran Sandaza punishes Bakary Kone's blunders

90 + 1 - FOUR FOR HYDERABAD!
2021-02-16T15:50:26Z
Hyderabad 4-0 Kerala Blasters
Marking? What marking? What does it mean?
Sastre delivers another brilliant set-piece into the box from the right for Santana who flicks a header across the goal for an unmarked Joao to tap home! Terrible defending once again.
86 - SANTANA MAKES IT THREE!
2021-02-16T15:45:18Z
Hyderabad 3-0 Kerala BlastersHyderabad add a third goal to their terrific second-half display. Sastre delivers a brilliant free-kick into the box from the right flank, Santana meets it at the far post and heads home!
Oh, Blasters
2021-02-16T15:33:16Z
Kerala Blasters are shell-shocked at how they find themselves two goals down. Everything seemed to go well in the first half but they couldn't capitalise and now they have been punished for silly defensive errors. Blasters defence has now let in 31 goals in 18 games - the worst tally in the league, worse than bottom-placed Odisha who have let in 30 goals from 17 matches.
62 - SANDAZA FROM THE SPOT!
2021-02-16T15:21:03Z
Hyderabad 2-0 Kerala BlastersKone with another blunder. The defender plays a terrible backpass and gifts the ball to Chianese who is taken out by Gomes. Sandaza steps up and coolly slots home, sending Gomes the wrong way!
58 - SANDAZA SCORES!
2021-02-16T15:16:52Z
Hyderabad 1-0 Kerala BlastersSandaza breaks the deadlock! Chianese chases a long ball from Onaindia and Kone makes a mess of the situation by failing to clear the ball, thus allowing Chianese to get the ball into the box. The forward slips as he tries to shoot but the ball rolls sideways towards Sandaza who converts easily! Extremely poor defending by the worst defence in the league.
47 - What a chance!
2021-02-16T15:05:48Z
Chianese gets to Santana's lobbed pass into the box and Kone slips in an attempt to clear the ball! The slip allows Chianese to go one-on-one with the keeper but Gomes comes off his line quickly to make it difficult for the forward who blasts his effort over the bar!
SECOND-HALF
2021-02-16T15:04:14Z
Hyderabad 0-0 Kerala BlastersGivson Singh replaces Rohit in the Blasters midfield for the second half which is now underway!
HALF-TIME
2021-02-16T14:49:36Z
Hyderabad 0-0 Kerala BlastersAn entertaining first-half with plenty of chances to score and four shots on target for Kerala Blasters but the game remains goalless.
40 - Prasanth on target
2021-02-16T14:40:56Z
Mishra loses control of the ball and gifts it to Prasanth who fails to lob the keeper who is off his line and hits a shot straight at Kattimani.
36 - BIG CHANCE!
2021-02-16T14:37:25Z
Sandeep delivers a low cross into the box from the right flank. Murray gets a touch on it but it falls to Hooper who is denied by Onaindia with a timely challenge!
29 - Chance for Kerala!
2021-02-16T14:30:05Z
Rohit delivers an excellent ball into the box from the left flank which Murray chests into the path of Hooper. The former Celtic striker slams a powerful strike straight at the keeper who makes the save.
21 - Close!
2021-02-16T14:21:52Z
Gomes nearly commits a mistake again as he comes off his line to clear a long ball in behind the defence. Aridane, who looked to be in an offside position, chases the ball into the box but is unable to capitalise on Gomes' error as the keeper is rescued by defender Costa who clears the danger.
15 - Slow and steady
2021-02-16T14:15:35Z
Both teams are prodding the opposition's defences in search of an open but neither team has been able to carve out a clear-cut opportunity. Zero shots on target in the first 15 minutes.
5 - Mishra clears
2021-02-16T14:04:47Z
From a simple ball into the box, Kone misses a straightforward header from the centre of the box and the ball hits the shoulder of full-back Mishra before he clears it. Blasters appeal for a penalty but it is not a handball.
1 - Nearly!
2021-02-16T14:03:20Z
Sandaza chases a Kone backpass to Gomes and almost catches the keeper in possession! Gomes manages to get the ball out of his feet quickly and avoid an early blunder.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-16T14:01:09Z
Hyderabad 0-0 Kerala BlastersHyderabad get the game underway. They are the team in yellow today. Blasters are wearing their blue kit.
Last time out...
2021-02-16T13:41:41Z
Aridane Santana scored an injury-time equaliser to pick up a point for Hyderabad in their last outing against East Bengal. Blasters conceded a goal when they were 2-1 ahead against Odisha in the second half and dropped points.
Hyderabad's unbeaten run
2021-02-16T13:22:46Z
Hyderabad are unbeaten in their last nine matches. They have scored the second-most goals from open play and have also scored 16 goals in the 2nd half, also second-most by a team this season.
Team News
2021-02-16T13:19:03Z
Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters
Hyderabad FC 🆚 Kerala Blasters - Team News 👇#ISL #HFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/kdZnBJ6mpt— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 16, 2021
Sahal misses out
2021-02-16T13:17:05Z
Sahal Abdul Samad was set to make his 50th ISL appearances for Kerala Blasters but he has not been included in the matchday squad, presumably due to an injury.
ISL
Kerala's records
2021-02-16T13:12:20Z
Kerala Blasters have the following unwanted records so far this season - the most number of penalties conceded (7), most goals conceded in the second half (18) and most points lost after scoring the first goal (18). They are still in the race for the playoffs (mathematically possible) but also heavily dependent on other teams' results. Both teams will want nothing less than a win tonight.
Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters
2021-02-16T13:09:12Z
RecapThe last meeting between these two teams ended in a 2-0 result in favour of Kerala Blasters. Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray helped the Yellows blank the Nizams to pick up their first win of the season but they have only won two more games since then.