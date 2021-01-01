Live Blog

FC Goa 3-1 Odisha FC: Spaniards star in Gaurs' convincing win over the Kalinga Warriors

Goals by Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz and Ivan Gonzalez sent FC Goa back to the top-four...

Ivan Gonzalez, FC Goa vs Odisha
FULL TIME!

2021-02-17T15:55:25Z

FC Goa 3-1 Odisha

FC Goa beat Odisha FC in a convincing manner in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday to reclaim their spot in the top-four.

Alberto Noguera (18') handed Goa the lead before Jorge Ortiz (26') doubled it but Diego Mauricio (30') pulled one back for the Kalinga Warriors. In the second half, Ivan Gonzalez (75') scored his team's third goal to seal important three points for the Gaurs.

Goa climb up to the fourth position after the win as they now have 27 points from 18 matches same as Hyderabad. NorthEast United move down to the fifth position but they have a game in hand.

90+1' Daniel's shot goes wide!

2021-02-17T15:51:31Z

Jerry sends a curling cross from the right flank and Daniel Chests the ball down and attempts a volley but the ball goes wide off the near post.

84' FC Goa - Substitution

2021-02-17T15:44:59Z

Ishan Pandita IN Jorge Ortiz OUT.

81' Gonzalez's header hits the crossbar

2021-02-17T15:41:52Z

Once again it is Ortiz sends a curling corner and Gonzalez attempts a header but it hits the crossbar and comes back.

80' Odisha - Substitution

2021-02-17T15:40:30Z

Kamalpreet Singh IN Lalrehzuala OUT.

75' GOAL! FC Goa 3-1 Odisha

2021-02-17T15:35:36Z

Gonzalez scores Goa's third

Jorge Ortiz sends in a curling corner from which Ivan Gonzalez heads the ball towards the goal which is initially saved by Arshdeep but from the rebound, the Spanish defender puts the ball into the net.
Ivan Gonzalez, FC Goa vs Odisha
74' FC Goa - Substitution

2021-02-17T15:34:41Z

Redeem Tlang IN Princeton Rebello OUT.

73' Odisha - Substitution

2021-02-17T15:34:06Z

Vinit Rai IN Cole Alexander OUT.

71' Taylor blocks Angulo's shot

2021-02-17T15:31:35Z

Devndra finds Angulo with a through ball who makes a run inside the box before cutting in and taking a shot at goal but Steven Taylor makes a vital block.

66' FC Goa - Substitution

2021-02-17T15:26:38Z

Devendra Murgaonkar IN Alexander Romario OUT.

63' Mauricio fails to score!

2021-02-17T15:23:59Z

Odisha squanders an easy chance to restore parity in the match as Diego Mauricio fails to connect a shot to Jerry's square pass inside the box. 

60' Mauricio's shot goes wide!

2021-02-17T15:20:12Z

Diego Mauricio cuts in from the left and makes a run, unchallenged, before taking a shot but it goes just wide off the far post!

57' Inman's shot sails over crossbar!

2021-02-17T15:18:02Z

Shubham Sarangi sends in a long throw-in which is cleared by the Goa defence. Brad Inman takes a first-time volley from the rebound ball but it goes above the crossbar.

46' Odisha - Substitution

2021-02-17T15:05:50Z

Jerry Mawihmingthanga IN Rakesh Pradhan OUT.

SECOND HALF!

2021-02-17T15:04:09Z

The second half gets underway. Can Odisha comeback?

HALF TIME!

2021-02-17T14:49:43Z

FC Goa lead 2-1 after the first 45 minutes. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

45+1' Martins' effort goes wide!

2021-02-17T14:47:24Z

Jorge Ortiz sends a curling free-kick which gets cleared by a Odisha defender. Glan Martins takes a first-time shot from the rebound ball but it goes wide.

42' Free-kick to Goa!

2021-02-17T14:43:54Z

FC Goa get a free-kick right on the right edge of the box after Rakesh Pradhan brings down Igor Angulo.

Odisha have reacted strongly

2021-02-17T14:40:28Z

Odisha have reacted strongly instead of getting demoralised after conceding two early goals as they are matching Goa toe-to-toe in the attack. End to end action.

30' GOAL! FC Goa 2-1 Odisha

2021-02-17T14:31:26Z

Mauricio pulls one back

Brad Inman wins a ball in the midfield and makes a run before finding Rakesh Pradhan on the left side who curls in a cross from which Diego Mauricio scores. Dheeraj had completely misjudged the flight of the cross.
Diego Mauricio, FC Goa vs Odisha
28' Chance for Daniel!

2021-02-17T14:28:51Z

Mauricio squares the ball near the box towards Onwu who quickly passes it on towards his left for Daniel who takes a shot at goal but Dheeraj does well to fist the ball out.

26' GOAL! FC Goa 2-0 Odisha

2021-02-17T14:27:17Z

Ortiz doubles the lead

From the resulting corner after a couple of ricochets Saviour Gama sends a through ball down the middle for Jorge Ortiz who makes a solo run and chips the ball over Arshdeep Singh in the end to find the back of the net.
Jorge Ortiz, FC Goa vs Odisha
25' Onwu's shot gets deflected

2021-02-17T14:26:33Z

Manuel Onwu attempts a shot from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off a Goa defender and goes out for a corner.

21' Taylor comes close to equaliser

2021-02-17T14:21:58Z

Brad Inman curls in a free-kick from the right flank and Daniel Lalhimpuia gets a touch of the ball with his head and it falls in front of the Steven Taylor but the Odisha skipper fails to get a touch of the ball as it goes out of play.

18' GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Odisha

2021-02-17T14:19:01Z

Noguera gives Goa the lead

Jorge Ortiz sets up the ball on the left flank and Ivan Gonzalez whips in a cross and Alberto Noguera finds the back of the net with a clinical header.
Alberto Noguera, FC Goa vs Odisha
8' Noguera's shot goes high!

2021-02-17T14:09:10Z

Alberto Noguera this time goes for goal from distance but it flies above the crossbar.

6' Martins' shot takes a deflection!

2021-02-17T14:07:06Z

Glan Martins takes a shot on goal from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off Odisha defenders and goes out for a corner.

4' What a save by Arshdeep!

2021-02-17T14:05:13Z

Jorge Ortiz goes past Larehzuala as he enters the box from the left side and sends a pass to Alberto Noguera who takes a first-time shot but Arshdeep shows quick reflexes to deny the Spaniard from scoring.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-17T14:01:14Z

Odisha get us underway!

Goa need three points

2021-02-17T13:17:36Z

The Gaurs need to win tonight to maintain the pressure on Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United in the race to play-offs. Three points will help Juan Ferrando's side to climb back to the top-four. Also, if Goa win tonight East Bengal will be officially knocked out of the play-offs race.

Odisha playing for pride

2021-02-17T13:16:09Z

Rock-bottom side Odisha will look to pick up their second win of the season and take their points tally to double digits. If the Kaling Warriors win tonight the battle for the play-offs will get more entertaining.

Odisha undergo four changes

2021-02-17T13:12:24Z

After a thumping defeat against NorthEast United, coach Gerald Peyton makes four changes in the Odisha lineup. Shubham Sarangi, Cole Alexander, Lalrehzuala and Diego Mauricio replace Sajid Dhot, Jacob Tratt, Vinit Rai and Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Two changes in the Goa lineup

2021-02-17T13:11:31Z

Princeton Rebello replaces suspended Edu Bedia and James Donachie comes in place of Adil Khan in the Goa lineup.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC

2021-02-17T12:45:02Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between FC Goa and Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.