FC Goa 3-1 Odisha FC: Spaniards star in Gaurs' convincing win over the Kalinga Warriors

FC Goa 3-1 Odisha

FC Goa beat Odisha FC in a convincing manner in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday to reclaim their spot in the top-four.

Alberto Noguera (18') handed Goa the lead before Jorge Ortiz (26') doubled it but Diego Mauricio (30') pulled one back for the Kalinga Warriors. In the second half, Ivan Gonzalez (75') scored his team's third goal to seal important three points for the Gaurs.

Goa climb up to the fourth position after the win as they now have 27 points from 18 matches same as Hyderabad. NorthEast United move down to the fifth position but they have a game in hand.