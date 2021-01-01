Live Blog

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can the Gaurs avenge their defeat from the first leg?

Updated
ISL

18' Prabir Das keep his shot on target

2021-01-17T14:18:33Z

Roy Krishna switches play and finds Prabir with a through ball on the right flank who enters the box and goes for goal but fails to trouble Naveen Kumar in the end.

16' Ortiz fails to keep header on target

2021-01-17T14:16:46Z

Brandon sends in an in-swinging free-kick inside the box and Ortiz attempts a header but the ball sails over the crossbar.

10' Noguera's shot just goes wide1

2021-01-17T14:11:05Z

Saviour Gama feeds Jorge Ortiz with a pass on the edge of the box who in turn, squares the ball to Noguera. The midfielder pulls the trigger but the ball goes wide!

7' ATK Mohun Bagan looks a changed side

2021-01-17T14:08:13Z

The Mariners who are known to play defensive football are going all guns blazing right from the off tonight.

2' Garcias attempt goes wide!

2021-01-17T14:02:52Z

Edu Garcia picks up a pass from Carl MacHugh on the edge of the box and attempts a shot but it goes wide!

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-17T13:42:07Z

FC Goa get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

McHugh, Prabir returns to starting XI

2021-01-17T13:40:06Z

Carl McHugh is back from injury and is starting along with Prabir Das. Antonio Habas makes three changes in the lineup which lost to Mumbai City. Prabir Das, Carl McHugh and SK Sahil replace Manvir Singh, Glan Martins and Javier Hernandez.

FC Goa unchanged

2021-01-17T13:39:25Z

Juan Ferrando prefers to keep Igor Angulo on the bench again as he fields an unchanged FC Goa lineup against ATK Mohun Bagan.