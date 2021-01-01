FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan SC LIVE: Follow AFC Champions League action in real time

Persepolis off to a flying start
In the first Group E clash between Iran's Persepolis FC got the better of UAE's Al-Wahda. The former champions are off to a flying start to their campaign.
FT: 🇮🇷 @PersepolisFC 1-0 @Alwahda_Int 🇦🇪— #ACL2021 (@TheAFCCL) April 14, 2021
Last year’s finalists notch a 1-0 win thanks to Hosseini’s first half strike to seal their first 3⃣ points of group E.#ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/vN88gZY5XX
Laurent Blanc on FC Goa
Romeo returns
Historic debut for FC Goa
1 - @FCGoaOfficial will be the first Indian team to play in @TheAFCCL after winning the League Winners Shield trophy in the 2019/20 #ISL season. History.#AFC #ACL2021 #FCGoaInAsia #GOARYN pic.twitter.com/FOIiUFjEWX— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) April 14, 2021
Pandita starts!
Team news!
Here's how FC Goa are lining up in their maiden #ACL2021 match against Al Rayyan SC 📝— Goal India (@Goal_India) April 14, 2021
Ishan Pandita starts 😍#GOARYN #FCGoaInAsia pic.twitter.com/Gu4wQpCl6W