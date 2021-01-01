Euros Matchday LIVE: Wales play Switzerland, Denmark face Finland, Belgium take on Russia

Italy open with a victory
Switching back to last night for a moment, and what a start to the tournament it was for Italy.
You got the sense it was going to be a special evening when opera tenor Andrea Bocelli gave a rousing rendition of Nessun Dorma, a song closely associated with Italia 90, shortly before kick-off.
Then, when the action started, the 16,000 fans inside the Stadio Olimpico were treated to a fine display from the Azzurri, who came away with a 3-0 win.
What's coming up?
As mentioned there are three games coming up today (all times BST)
14:00 Wales v Switzerland
17:00 Denmark v Finland
20:00 Belgium v Russia
Hello!
Hello and welcome to Goal's live blog on day two of Euro 2020! 😎
Italy kicked off the tournament in fine style on Friday evening with a 3-0 win over Turkey in Rome.
Things really get going today though with THREE games back-to-back.
Best get settled in.....