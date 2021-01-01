Euros Matchday LIVE: Wales play Switzerland, Denmark face Finland, Belgium take on Russia

Switching back to last night for a moment, and what a start to the tournament it was for Italy.

You got the sense it was going to be a special evening when opera tenor Andrea Bocelli gave a rousing rendition of Nessun Dorma, a song closely associated with Italia 90, shortly before kick-off.

Then, when the action started, the 16,000 fans inside the Stadio Olimpico were treated to a fine display from the Azzurri, who came away with a 3-0 win.