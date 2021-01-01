Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Slovakia vs Spain updates, news & TV reaction

Slovakia 0-0 Spain

It's nowhere in the same league as the lightning start made in Saint Petersburg, but Spain are already motoring along nicely on home turf against Slovakia.

Alvaro Morata meets Gerard Moreno's ball tight on the left edge of the box and can't quite pull the mark on his shot. Martin Dubravka is shrewd to his attempt and ensures that Cesar Azpilicueta is covered too when the latter's follow-up is blocked.