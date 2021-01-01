Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

That's only the third goal that the Czech Republic have conceded at Euro 2020, but it feels like the biggest by some margin, for obvious reasons.

Kasper Hjulmand's side look absolutely elated by that. They push through the middle again at pace, and Kasper Dolberg sees an attempted effort from outside the box deflected off-target.

Back-to-back corners follow but the leaders can't quite stick this one close enough to trouble their opponents.