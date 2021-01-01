Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Croatia vs Spain, France vs Switzerland updates, news and TV reaction

Will Torres prove to be Spain's lethal weapon?
Ferran Torres gets a start for La Roja tonight.
The 21-year-old winger has seven goals from 14 games for the national team, including one in the 5-0 thrashing against Slovakia.
Will he emerge as the hero for Luis Enrique's team? Rik Sharma reckons so.
Spain out for revenge?
These two teams have met four times in the last 10 years.
Both teams have won two of those games, with Croatia winning the most recent - a 3-2 win in the UEFA Nations League in 2018.
Spain had won the previous match 6-0 just two months prior.
Before that the two had met in the group stages of Euro 2016 - Croatia won 2-1 - and Euro 2012, in which Spain picked up a 1-0 win.
Pedri sets Euros record
1 - At 18 years and 215 days, @Pedri becomes the youngest ever player to start a knockout game in a European Championship, overtaking the record of Wayne Rooney (18y 244d v Portugal in 2004). #EURO2020 #CRO #ESP. Youth. pic.twitter.com/qH3mnaHtsG— OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 28, 2021
What about Croatia?
Croatia, too, have made two important changes to the team that beat Scotland.
Dejan Lovren misses out and Duje Caleta-Car comes in, while Ante Rebic has replaced Ivan Perisic on the wing.
🔥 #CRO starting lineup! #BeProud | #CROESP | #EURO2020 | #Vatreni pic.twitter.com/pAmFmASxSq— HNS (@HNS_CFF) June 28, 2021
Here's how Spain line up
Luis Enrique has made two key changes for this game.
Jose Gaya comes in at left-back instead of Jordi Alba while Ferran Torres takes a place on the wing while Gerard Moreno misses out.
🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡YA TENEMOS NUESTRO ONCE INICIAL!!— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 28, 2021
👥 Con estos futbolistas afronta @LUISENRIQUE21 los octavos de final de la #EURO2020 ante Croacia.
💪🏻 ¡¡ESTAMOS CON VOSOTROS!! ¡¡A POR TODAS!!
🆚 #CRO- #ESP #SomosEspaña pic.twitter.com/2YgnuGibXU
