Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine updates, news & reaction

Germany team doctor, Dr Tim Meyer, was asked for his view on the Christian Eriksen medical emergency that occurred in yesterday's Denmark versus Finland game.

"We will never be able to completely avoid such cases. But with our system in Germany we are very, very well positioned," said Dr Meyer. "The recommendations at European level are far below what we do.

"Eriksen plays in Italy. The examination system there is considered exemplary and was also the blueprint for various recommendations made at European level.

"They try to recognize these heart diseases in time and then either treat them or take appropriate precautions, for example, with medication or by giving recommendations on lifestyle or exercise in order to prevent fatal incidents."