Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Truly, bookmaking goes out of the window when it comes to a game like this, but if you believe what people bet on, then it is the hosts - who, for UEFA-allocated reasons, are technically the away side at Wembley today - who are the marginal favourites.

England have plenty to point to on that particular mark - they have conceded less goals than any other side at Euro 2020, they have home advantage and a partisan crowd behind them, they have traveled less than any rival and - if you believe in this sort of thing - the narrative looks to be with them too.

But while the Three Lions have only set a single direct free-kick in - a timely reminder of an Achilles' heel for their opponents - Italy were comfortably on top against opponents of superior quality compared to their rivals today, and have not lost a game since 2018. Surely a record like that makes them the ones to beat?