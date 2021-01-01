East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

10' Raju intercepts Saviour's cross
2021-01-06T14:10:41Z
Saviour receives a long ball on the left flank and sends a low cross inside the box but Raju intercepts and clears the ball for a corner.
7' Chance for East Bengal from a counter-attack
2021-01-06T14:08:32Z
Steinmann initiates a quick counter-attack and finds Bright in the middle who makes a run before squaring the ball to his right. Ankit meets the pass and sends it back to Bright inside the box who takes a touch and tries to lob it over Saviour but the Goa left-back intercepts.
5' Debjit pulls off a quality save!
2021-01-06T14:05:25Z
Brandon curls in a free-kick from the left flank and Donachie attempts a header but Debjit Majumder pulls off a quality save from point-blank range to deny him from scoring.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-06T13:58:55Z
East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.
A cracker on the cards!
2021-01-06T13:38:29Z
44.9% - @FCGoaOfficial have the best shooting accuracy of 44.9% in the league after MD9 in the @IndSuperLeague; @sc_eastbengal have the best shooting accuracy inside the box (53.3%). Pinpoint. #SCEBFCG #LetsFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/DyiNx3DhUD— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 6, 2021
H2H - East Bengal 1-0 FC Goa
2021-01-06T13:17:56Z
The two sides have met just once before when they came face to face in the AIFF Super Cup 2018 semifinal in Bhubaneswar. The Red and Golds had got the better of a depleted Gaurs side. The Kolkata club had won 1-0 courtesy Dudu Omagbemi's strike.
One change in Goa lineup
2021-01-06T13:17:13Z
Juan Ferrando, on the other hand, makes just one change in Goa's lineup which came back from behind to defeat Hyderabad in their last match. Princeton Rebello comes in place of Lenny Rodrigues.
Five changes in East Bengal lineup
2021-01-06T13:11:40Z
Robbie Fowler decides to make five changes in winning combination of East Bengal. Bright Enobakhare, Aron Holloway, Harmanpreet Singh, Narayan Das and Ankit Mukherjee start in place of Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Mohammed Rafique, Bikash Jairu and Tomba Singh.
Team News!
2021-01-06T13:11:07Z
Pilkington not in matchday squad
Team News!— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 6, 2021
Pilkington not in East Bengal's matchday squad, Maghoma benched 😮
Princeton starts for FC Goa#SCEBFCG #ISL pic.twitter.com/9UVO9ePNaW
East Bengal vs FC Goa
2021-01-06T12:52:56Z
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between East Bengal and FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.