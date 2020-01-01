Live Blog

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin LIVE: Follow ISL in real time

East Bengal face Chennaiyin in a must-win Indian Super League clash in Goa

Updated
Comments()
Hyderabad East Bengal ISL Anthony Pilkington
ISL

13' - CHHANGTE SCORES!

2020-12-26T14:14:31Z

East Bengal 0-1 Chennaiyin

Jakub plays a lovely ball in behind the East Bengal defence for Chhangte. The winger uses his pace to beat Surchandra, gets into the box slots past Debjit to give Chennaiyin the lead! 

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-26T14:05:17Z

East Bengal 0-0 Chennaiyin

The first half is underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa!

East Bengal MUST win tonight

2020-12-26T13:54:44Z

Robbie Fowler's East Bengal must win tonight to get a move on in their debut season in the ISL. They are currently rock bottom in the standings with two points and zero wins in six matches. Odisha and Kerala Blasters are the only others teams in the league to not win a single match so far. 