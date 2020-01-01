East Bengal vs Chennaiyin LIVE: Follow ISL in real time

13' - CHHANGTE SCORES!
2020-12-26T14:14:31Z
East Bengal 0-1 ChennaiyinJakub plays a lovely ball in behind the East Bengal defence for Chhangte. The winger uses his pace to beat Surchandra, gets into the box slots past Debjit to give Chennaiyin the lead!
KICK-OFF!
2020-12-26T14:05:17Z
East Bengal 0-0 ChennaiyinThe first half is underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa!
East Bengal MUST win tonight
2020-12-26T13:54:44Z
Robbie Fowler's East Bengal must win tonight to get a move on in their debut season in the ISL. They are currently rock bottom in the standings with two points and zero wins in six matches. Odisha and Kerala Blasters are the only others teams in the league to not win a single match so far.
Teams news!
2020-12-26T13:53:40Z
📰 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 26, 2020
Did someone say something about East Bengal getting their first win of the season tonight? 👂👀#SCEBCFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/2OU6p0gnXM