Chennaiyin FC 3-3 NorthEast United: Luis Machado's late strike help Highlanders hold the Marina Machans

Full-time
2021-02-18T15:56:41Z
NorthEast United hold Chennaiyin FC 3-3 in a thrilling Indian Super League 2020-21 clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.
It was an end-to-end action between both the teams. Luis Machado scored the equalizer from the spot in the injury time while Lallianzuala Chhangte (8', 52') scored a brace for Chennaiyin FC. Deshorn Brown (43') and Imran Khan (14') scored one each for the Highlanders while Manuel Lanzarote (50') netted the equalizer from the spot soon after the half-time.
The result saw the race for playoff wide open with NorthEast United at the fifth spot with 27 points while Chennaiyin FC are eighth with 19.
93' - Machado equalizes from the spot
2021-02-18T15:54:28Z
Machado goes towards the centre as Vishal Kaith gets his hand under the ball but fails to save it from hitting the back of net
93' - Penalty for NorthEast United
2021-02-18T15:52:49Z
Vishal Kaith charges to get a hold off the ball but he brings down the NorthEast United man instead as the referee points towards the spot and awards a penalty to the Highlanders
85' - Sylla goes wide off the post
2021-02-18T15:45:51Z
Lakra delivers an inch perfect ball to Sylla inside the box who wins it in the air ahead of the Chennaiyin FC defender but his header goes just wide off the post
80' - Masoor takes a long throw-in
2021-02-18T15:39:56Z
Masoor takes a long throw-in into the box from the left but Chennaiyin FC player reaches there first to clear off the danger. There has been a drop in tempo in the end-to-end action in the match
71' - Machado delivers a set-piece
2021-02-18T15:31:05Z
Machado delivers the ball inside the box as it lands towards the far corner and cleared off the Chennaiyin FC defender
59' - Edwin goes for the spectacular
2021-02-18T15:19:05Z
Edwin goes for the spectacular from outside the box as the ball was dipping in but Subhasish Roy makes a finger-tip save
58' - Substitution for NorthEast United
2021-02-18T15:17:46Z
Lambot OFF, Sylla ON; Imran Khan OFF, Mashoor ON
51' - Chhangte puts Chennaiyin FC in lead
2021-02-18T15:13:18Z
Chhangte receives the ball on the left flank as he takes the shot which ends at the back of the net off a deflection from the Highlanders defender. What a start to the second-half!
50' - Lanzarote scores
2021-02-18T15:11:53Z
Lanzarote picks his spot as he sends Subhashish Roy on the opposite side and scores the equalizer from the spot
50' - Penalty for Chennaiyin FC
2021-02-18T15:09:36Z
Chhangte runs down the left flank as he nudges Asutosh Mehta. But Mehta just rises up to stick his boot out and stop Chhangte, unnecessary challenge from him, as referee points towards the spot and awards a penalty to CFC
Second-half
2021-02-18T15:05:25Z
NorthEast United get the ball rolling
Half-time
2021-02-18T14:50:26Z
NorthEast United come from behind to lead 2-1 against Chennaiyin FC at half-time
43' - Deshorn Brown puts NorthEast ahead
2021-02-18T14:45:30Z
Deshorn Brown ball receives a brilliant long ball from Camara as he uses his power and pace to run past Sipovic on the left flank and then finishes the ball towards the far corner
42' - Rahim Ali bobbles the ball over the bar
2021-02-18T14:43:58Z
Edwin receives the ball in the centre and passes it to Rahim Ali on the left as the latter bulls the trigger but it bobbles on the pitch and goes over the crossbar
29' - Machado goes for goal
2021-02-18T14:31:28Z
Brown passes the ball to Machado on the left flank as he steams inside the box and pulls the trigger but Vishal Kaith makes a dive to palm the ball away. It comes back on the rebound off Sabia as Kaith dives again to take a blow on his head off the pole but gathers the ball this time
25' - Machado looking to play the through ball
2021-02-18T14:27:16Z
Machado receives the ball from the left in the centre. He is in space and then delivers a through ball in search of Brown inside the box but his touch is a bit too heavy
22' - Free-kick for Chennaiyin FC
2021-02-18T14:24:43Z
Lanzarote goes for the free-kick from 24 yards out but the ball goes high and sails over the crossbar
14' - Imran Khan equalizes
2021-02-18T14:16:22Z
Imran Khan equalizes for the Highlanders. Machado makes a brilliant run from the left flank to make a cross which takes a boot off the Chenniyin FC defender and then falls for Imran Khan who heads low to finish the ball at the back of net
8' - Chhangte scores
2021-02-18T14:10:02Z
Chhangte scores to put Chenniayin FC in lead early. Sylvestr passes the ball inside the box to Chhangte from the right as the latter takes his time to create an extra yard and then hits the ball at the back of net
6' - Jerry carries the ball away from Chhangte
2021-02-18T14:08:11Z
Sylvestr wins the ball in the midfield as he finds Chhangte on the left flank. But it looks like there is a bit of misunderstanding as Jerry takes the ball away from his feet and runs down the flank but fails to make a cross
2' - Chennaiyin FC controlling possession
2021-02-18T14:04:10Z
CFC controlling possession in the early minutes. Rahim Ali plays a cross from the left flank but it is cut off by the Highlanders' defense
Kick-off!
2021-02-18T14:01:22Z
Chennaiyin FC get the ball rolling at Bambolim
NorthEast United XI
2021-02-18T13:05:37Z
Subhasish Roy (GK), Provat Lakra, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.
Chennaiyin FC XI
2021-02-18T13:05:12Z
Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Manuel Lanzarote, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr.
Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United
2021-02-18T12:54:28Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.