Chennaiyin vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Robbie Fowler makes three changes
2021-01-18T13:16:53Z
The East Bengal lineup sees three changes from their last match. Anthony Pilkington, Ajay Chhetri and Surchandra Singh come in place of Matti Steinmann, Harmanpreet Singh and Rana Gharami.
One change in Chennaiyin lineup
2021-01-18T13:15:59Z
Csaba Laszlo makes one change in the Chennaiyin lineup which defeated Odisha in their last game. Edwin Vanspaul replaces Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev.
Team news!
2021-01-18T13:15:38Z
Matti sits out, Vanspaul starts
Chennaiyin vs East Bengal - Team news!#CFCSCEB #ISL pic.twitter.com/v6Oo4MG1Pi— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 18, 2021
Chennaiyin vs East Bengal
2021-01-18T13:11:47Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim in Goa.