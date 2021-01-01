Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City vs Club Brugge, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig vs PSG and all the action

Lineups: Manchester City vs Club Brugge
Your City XI to battle Brugge! 🔵— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 3, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Palmer#ManCity pic.twitter.com/s6chMiIbVd
Team news! 💪🏼— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) November 3, 2021
Come on Brugesss! 🔵⚫ #MCICLU #UCL pic.twitter.com/lcuRNB2Sjh
Lineups: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
⭐ #UCL TEAM NEWS ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2021
Your Reds line-up to face @Atleti tonight! 🔴
El once de nuestro Atleti ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/f9I6ov90sE— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 3, 2021
HALFTIME
Eventful first halves, with three goals split between the two games.
Real Madrid find themselves level with Shakhtar Donetsk, with Benzema's goal cancelled out by Fernando.
Milan, meanwhile, have been played off the field by Porto, who should be up more than 1-0.
You could hear boos from both sets of home supporters, who will expect lively second halves in Madrid and Milan.
Bernabeu boos
The mood has certainly shifted in Madrid as the boo birds have come out since conceding the goal.
Benzema smashing a free kick into the wall hasn't helped.
GOAL SKAHKTAR!
It's level in Madrid!
With just six minutes left in the first half, Shakhtar have scored with Fernando providing the goal to make it 1-1. A tough break for the hosts, but not totally undeserved as Real Madrid haven't seized control since Benzema's opener.
An elbow from Giroud?
Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is down after colliding with Giroud on the ensuing corner.
Referees take a look to see if there was anything card-worthy with Pepe, of all people, gesturing to the referee that Giroud's elbow was malicious.
Chance for Giroud!
Milan have been pretty, pretty bad so far, but they nearly just got themselves back in it.
A lovely curled shot from Olivier Giroud is pushed away by Diogo Costa, leaving Milan still chasing a goal here in the 34th minute.
Record-breaking Real Madrid
Real Madrid are the first team in history to score 1,000 European Cup/Champions League goals 😳 pic.twitter.com/ox5SjU1W5A— Goal (@goal) November 3, 2021
GOAL BENZEMA!
Real Madrid have their early goal, and who else could it come from?
Benzema puts Madrid into the lead in the 14th minute. Vinicius Jr with the assist after winning the ball as he tees up Benzema for a relatively-simple finish
Great save denies Modric
Real Madrid nearly take an early lead of their own, but Luka Modric is denied on the doorstep.
An absolutely ridiculous save from Anatolii Trubin, who somehow parried away Modric's shot from just a few yards away.
GOAL PORTO!
Luis Diaz!
A dreadful start for Milan, and they've been punished. Great work from former Liverpool man Marko Grujic to tee up Diaz, who finishes just a head of two sliding Milan defenders.
Milan are calling for a foul in the buildup and Stefano Piloi is LIVID, but Porto are celebrating!
Early chance for Porto
Porto fluffed an incredible early chance as they should be 1-0 up within the first few seconds!
After a long throw in, Evanilson somehow hits the side netting in what is certainly a big letoff for Milan.
Kickoff!
A memorable day for Casemiro
With his start today, Casemiro will make his 300th appearance for Real Madrid.
As a result, he becomes only the third Brazilian player to reach this milestone for the club, joining Marcelo (532) and Roberto Carlos (527).
Decent company, eh?
Looks like Real Madrid brought their finishing boots
💥 @lukamodric10— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 3, 2021
💥 @Casemiro
💥 @Lucasvazquez91 #UCL pic.twitter.com/VToph9NTBX
Lineups: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar
📋✅ ¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 inicial 🆚 @FCShakhtar! @UnicajaBanco | #UCL pic.twitter.com/wwVQETYoQ3— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 3, 2021
⚒🧡 Our line-up for the @ChampionsLeague match #RealMadridShakhtar 🔥— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) November 3, 2021
⭐️ Follow the game online: https://t.co/QRbnazaPQi. #Shakhtar #UCL pic.twitter.com/Jn67Xo5s4J
Lineups: AC Milan vs Porto
#MilanPorto Startig XI@Brahim back from the start 💪— AC Milan (@acmilan) November 3, 2021
Torna Díaz dal primo minuto 💪#SempreMIlan #UCL@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/GJzbWMN49L
⚽𝕆 ℕ𝕆𝕊𝕊𝕆 𝟙𝟙 𝕀ℕ𝕀ℂ𝕀𝔸𝕃⚽#FCPorto #ACMFCP #UCL pic.twitter.com/byEOn1SH6i— FC Porto (@FCPorto) November 3, 2021
A massive game for Milan
AC Milan are in must-win territory.
With zero points through three games, the Italian giants will need to begin their turnaround tonight agaisnt Porto, who sit level with Atletico Madrid on four points.
Liverpool, meanwhile, can go through with a win tonight.
All to play for in Group D
As things stand, Real Madrid are not top of their group as they're chasing... Sheriff?
The two sides are level on points with six each, with Inter just behind on four. Shakhtar, who have just one point, are certainly still in it.
Group D at the halfway mark:— Goal News (@GoalNews) November 3, 2021
1️⃣ Sheriff
2️⃣ Real Madrid
3️⃣ Inter
4️⃣ Shakhtar Donetsk
𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫. pic.twitter.com/qVpIB5nwsB
Today's schedule
It's all set to kickoff soon with the two early games as AC Milan host Porto while Real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk.
The later kickoffs, meanwhile, are headlined by Liverpool's clash with Atletico Madrid and PSG's visit to RB Leipzig. Elsewhere, Mancehster City take on Club Brugge, Sporting CP face Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund host Ajax and Inter visit Cinderella side Sheriff.
Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!
Another day, another full slate of THE CHAMPIONSSSS.
We're back with another big day of Champions League games, which are set to begin in about 45 minutes or so. Goal will be here all day to provide you with updates and insight into what should be another fun one.