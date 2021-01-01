Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: PSG vs Man City, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff & all matchday action

Are PSG frontrunners for European glory? 🏆

2021-09-28T19:29:00Z

GOAL!!! Real Madrid 0-1 Sheriff

2021-09-28T19:28:39Z

WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT! Sheriff have scored away at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid, with Los Blancos left shocked and stunned. It was a great goal, not a fluke or a mistake that led to it. Yakhshibaev's strike was clean and controlled, and you have to wonder about what David Alaba was doing there.

They need a response now, can they call on the freshly rejuvenated Karim Benzema to do the trick?

GOAL! RB Leipzig 1-1 Club Brugge

2021-09-28T19:26:50Z

This game has been wild – Club Brugge have now scored themselves following a tight offside call, just like RB Leipzig. There was a delayed celebration as VAR confirmed everything, but it's now level in Germany!

GOAL! AC Milan 1-0 Atletico Madrid

2021-09-28T19:22:22Z

It's Leao who slots in from a perfect angle, scoring his third goal of the season to put AC Milan in front. They're in trouble in the Group B now, having lost to Liverpool in the opening round.

GOAL! Porto 0-1 Liverpool

2021-09-28T19:20:07Z

Who else? It's Mohamed Salah who gives Liverpool the lead over Porto, after a Curtis Jones effort is blocked – with the Egyptian slotting in the rebound. Salah has been in fine form recently, and was in the right place at the right time. It's his magic foot, however, that ensures the goal was scored.

GOAL! PSG 1-0 Man City

2021-09-28T19:09:53Z

BOOM!!!! Gueye puts PSG ahead of Man City. In a team full of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar... it's Gueye who finds the back of the net!

GOAL! RB Leipzig 1-0 Club Brugge

2021-09-28T19:07:39Z

Christopher Nkunku has scored to give RB Leipzig the lead! It was initially ruled offside, but the goal's been given! A lively opening 10 minutes across Europe so far.

AND WE'RE OFF!!!!

2021-09-28T19:00:00Z

Guardiola: 'The players are too excited!'

2021-09-28T18:48:27Z

Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "What a pleasure to be here.

"I thought about making more changes but this kind of game, the players won't be tired because they're so excited. The trip was comfortable, the hotel is magnificent, the city is so nice. No complaints. We have got five days until the game in Anfield.

"They [PSG's stars] are too good to control all the game. We have an idea with a game we want to do and we'll try."

Klopp on Alexander-Arnold: 'It does not look great for the Man City game'

2021-09-28T18:36:28Z

Jurgen Klopp told reporters about defender Trent Alexander-Arnold being absent for tonight's game against Porto: "Unfortunately shortly after training he went in early and we did a further assessment. "He is out for today for sure and it does not look great for the Manchester City game as well.

"He thought it was tight but it is a little bit more than that. "It’s always a question of fresh legs or rhythm we decided this time for rhythm. Normally you have to rotate but in this situation we don’t have to the boys can go again."

It's time for a new era... 🐐

2021-09-28T18:30:10Z

How fitting that Lionel Messi has been paired against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, eh? Football's the best of the unscripted.

Team news: Real Madrid vs Sheriff

2021-09-28T18:20:18Z

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Gutierrez; Camavinga, Casemiro, Valverde; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Sheriff XI: Athanasiadis; Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Thill, Addo; Traore, Kolovos, Castaneda; Yakhshiboev

Team news: Porto vs Liverpool

2021-09-28T18:20:04Z

Porto XI: Costa, Corona, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu, Oliveira, Uribe, Otavio, Díaz, Taremi, Martinez

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Jota, Mane

Team news: PSG vs Man City

2021-09-28T18:17:48Z

PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Verratti, Herrera, Gueye, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish

Hello and welcome to today's Champions League matchday blog!

2021-09-28T18:15:52Z

The Champions League has returned, and we've got a jam-packed evening full of some excellent fixtures: PSG vs Manchester City, AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff.

Hang tight for team news!