Champions League LIVE: Chelsea & Man Utd in action as Barcelona face crunch Bayern test

GOAL WERNER!
Chelsea are already ahead!
It takes two minutes for the Blues to take the lead, with Werner providing the goal from extremely close range.
There was no missing from there and, as a result, Chelsea are in pole position to win the group within two minutes.
Timo Werner stayed onside and Chelsea lead 83 seconds in. 😏 pic.twitter.com/SdSq7NvvKE— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 8, 2021
We're underway!
Kickoff and here we go!
Lineups: Chelsea vs Zenit
📋 Our starting XI to take on @ChelseaFC! #ZENCHE #UCL pic.twitter.com/AYUfZbqIEb— FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) December 8, 2021
Your Chelsea side tonight! 👊@ParimatchGlobal | #ZenChe pic.twitter.com/Ug1UhLgYWv— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 8, 2021
Lineups: Juventus vs Malmo
Så här ställer vi upp mot juventus FC ikväll!— Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) December 8, 2021
▫️ Diawara i mål
▫️ Olsson kliver in
▫️ AC tillbaka i startelvan pic.twitter.com/yLMEyb6LaW
#JuveMFF— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 8, 2021
𝕊𝕋𝔸ℝ𝕋𝕀ℕ𝔾 𝕏𝕀#JuveUCL
⚪️⚫️✨ pic.twitter.com/AURpJq7q0I
What's at stake in the early games?
The day will kick off with Group H, and we already know which two teams will be heading to the knockouts.
What we don't know, though, is in which order. As things stand, Chelsea and Juventus both sit level on 12 points ahead of their matches against Zenit and Malmo, respectively.
Chelsea currently sit atop the group, though, so they'll go through as winners as long as they match Juve's result.
Today's schedule
It's another busy one today, with Groups E-H wrapping up to set up the final teams in the knockout round.
Here's a look at today's games (all times GMT):
5:45 pm - Zenit vs Chelsea
5:45 pm - Juventus vs Malmo
8 pm - Wolfsburg vs Lille
8 pm - RB Salzburg vs Sevilla
8 pm - Atalanta vs. Villarreal
8 pm - Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev
8 pm - Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
8 pm - Manchester United vs Young Boys
Welcome!
Welcome back for what should be another busy, busy day of Champions League football!
It's the final day of the group stage, and it's sure to be a crazy one with plenty on the line for some of world football's biggest clubs.
Goal will have you covered throughout the day, so strap in, follow along and enjoy what should be another fun one!