Champions League & Europa League quarter-final draws LIVE: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona & more learn opponents

Former Chelsea playmaker Joe Cole, via UEFA.com: "I think Chelsea will be quite happy with that. Not much has changed for both sides since last season's semi-final. Chelsea were very comfortable. It could have been better, but it could have been a lot worse.

"I know Ancelotti's come in and he's made an impact. They've got quality – they're Real Madrid. Of course they're a threat. I think Chelsea will be reasonably happy."