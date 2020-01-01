Live Blog

Champions League & Europa League draws: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool & more learn knockout fate

Chelsea and defending champions Bayern Munich also find out their opponents in the last 16, while Man Utd are in the hat for Europa League last 32

Updated
RIP Gerard Houllier

2020-12-14T10:53:37Z

The build-up to this draw has been overshadowed by the death of former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier at the age of 73.

Houllier led the Reds to six trophies during his time as manager, including the UEFA Cup in 2001, a year which also saw them clinch the FA Cup and League Cup.

May he rest in peace.

Europa League seeding pots ⚽️

2020-12-14T10:43:53Z

Here are the seeding splits for the last 32...

Seeded teams:

Roma

Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen

Rangers

PSV

Napoli

Leicester City

AC Milan

Villarreal

Tottenham

Dinamo Zagreb

Hoffenheim

Manchester United

Club Brugge

Shakhtar Donetsk

Ajax

Unseeded teams:

Young Boys

• Molde

• Slavia Prague

Benfica

• Granada

Real Sociedad

• Braga

Lille

• Maccabi Tel-Aviv

• Antwerp

• Wolfsberger

Red Star Belgrade

• Krasnodar

• Red Bull Salzburg

Dynamo Kiev

Olympiakos

2020-12-14T10:36:29Z

Here's the make-up of the last 16:

4️⃣  teams from Spain.

4️⃣  teams from Germany.

3️⃣  teams from England.

3️⃣  teams from Italy.

1️⃣  team from France.

1️⃣  team from Portugal.

Champions League seeding pots ⚽️

2020-12-14T10:27:43Z

Group winners are seeded and runners-up are unseeded

Seeded teams

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund

🇮🇹 Juventus

🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain

Unseeded teams

🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid

🇩🇪 Borussia Monchengladbach

🇵🇹 Porto

🇮🇹 Atalanta

🇪🇸 Sevilla

🇮🇹 Lazio

🇪🇸 Barcelona

🇩🇪 RB Leipzig

• Teams from the same group cannot be drawn together, so Group G opponents Barcelona cannot get Juventus for example.
• Teams from the same national league cannot be paired together, so Real Madrid cannot get Sevilla and Juventus cannot get Lazio.

The Champions League & Europa League draws are here!

2020-12-14T10:14:45Z

Europe's elite discover their fate in the last 16 and last 32 of the continental tournaments

Welcome to Goal's live coverage of the draws for the Champions League last 16 and the Europa League last 32!

The Champions League draw kicks off at 11am GMT (6am ET).

The Europa League draw gets under way shortly afterwards at 12 noon GMT (7am ET).

We'll bring you all the latest from the draw as it happens, so stick around for all the details and updates.