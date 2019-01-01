Champions League & Europa League draws live: Man Utd, Barcelona, Arsenal & more learn quarter-final & semi-final fate

's quarter-final legs could be reversed to accommodate if they are draw at home on the same day.

The draw for the last eight of the Europa League takes place on Friday and UEFA has confirmed that if both sides are drawn to play at home in the same week, the order of Arsenal's legs would have to be switched.

UEFA said the decision was made by local authorities, who do not want both London clubs to be playing in the city on the same day.

Read the story in full.