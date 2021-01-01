ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal: Roy Krishna stars as Mariners do the double over the Red and Golds

FULL TIME!
ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal
It's a Roy Krishna show at the Fatorda Stadium as ATK Mohun Bagan blank rivals East Bengal 3-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table.
The Fijian forward gave Mohun Bagan the lead in the 15th minute but Tiri's own-goal brought East Bengal back into the game. Krishna then set up the goals for David Williams (72') and Javier Hernandez (89') in the second half to seal the fate of the match in the Mariners' favour.
89' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal
Javier Hernandez extends the leadRoy Krishna lofts an inch-perfect ball from the right edge of the box and Javier Hernandez converts a clinical header to find the back of the net. Game, set and match Mohun Bagan.
88' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution
87' Pilkington's header goes over the bar
83' Sarthak fails to keep header on target
77' East Bengal - Substitution
72' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 East Bengal
David Williams scoresA disaster from Danny Fox as he gives away the ball to Roy Krishna who enters the box and sets up for David Williams whose shot goes into the net.
70' Roy Krishna's shot gets deflected!
67' Steinmann's cross fails to find Pilkington
66' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution
Cagey affair
47' Now Bright goes for the goal!
46' Williams' shot goes wide
SECOND HALF!
HALF-TIME!
41' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 East Bengal
Tiri scores an own goalRaju Gaikwad sends a long throw-in and Tiri heads the ball into his own net.
39' Roy Krishna's shot goes wide!
Cooling break!
31' Fox's header goes wide!
23' Subrata saves Marcelinho's shot
20' East Bengal look unsettled
15' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal
Roy Krishna breaks the deadlockA long ball from Tiri finds Roy Krishna who beats the East Bengal's high-line defence and makes a run before scoring past Subrata Paul.
11' Bright's shot goes wide!
10' Sourav Das failes to keep his shot on target
7' Manvir comes close to score!
5' ATK Mohun Bagan on the ascendancy
KICK-OFF!
All eyes on Bright
East Bengal have pride to play for
Can ATK Mohun Bagan extend their lead at the top?
Team news!
Unchanged starting lineups
