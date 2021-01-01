Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal: Roy Krishna stars as Mariners do the double over the Red and Golds

Roy Krishna scored and provided two assists as ATK Mohun Bagan clinched the bragging rights yet again...

Updated
ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
FULL TIME!

2021-02-19T15:53:33Z

ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal

It's a Roy Krishna show at the Fatorda Stadium as ATK Mohun Bagan blank rivals East Bengal 3-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table.

The Fijian forward gave Mohun Bagan the lead in the 15th minute but Tiri's own-goal brought East Bengal back into the game. Krishna then set up the goals for David Williams (72') and Javier Hernandez (89') in the second half to seal the fate of the match in the Mariners' favour.

89' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal

2021-02-19T15:48:28Z

Javier Hernandez extends the lead

Roy Krishna lofts an inch-perfect ball from the right edge of the box and Javier Hernandez converts a clinical header to find the back of the net. Game, set and match Mohun Bagan.

88' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution

2021-02-19T15:47:20Z

Pronay Halder IN David Williams OUT.

87' Pilkington's header goes over the bar

2021-02-19T15:46:35Z

Narayan Das' corner finds Pilkington inside the box who attempts a header but it goes above the crossbar.

83' Sarthak fails to keep header on target

2021-02-19T15:42:35Z

Narayan Das curls in a cross from the left side and Sarthak Golui attempts a header but the ball goes above the crossbar.

77' East Bengal - Substitution

2021-02-19T15:40:19Z

Aaron Holloway IN Matti Steinmann OUT.

72' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 East Bengal

2021-02-19T15:31:52Z

David Williams scores

A disaster from Danny Fox as he gives away the ball to Roy Krishna who enters the box and sets up for David Williams whose shot goes into the net.
David Williams, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
70' Roy Krishna's shot gets deflected!

2021-02-19T15:29:50Z

Raju Gaikwad fails to clear a ball inside the box and the ball goes to Krishna inside the six-yard box. The Fijian takes a shot but it gets deflected off a East Bengal defender.

67' Steinmann's cross fails to find Pilkington

2021-02-19T15:26:33Z

Bright makes a solo run and goes past two players before setting up the ball for Steinmann who sends a cross inside the box but it goes out of play.

66' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution

2021-02-19T15:24:42Z

Javier Hernandez IN Marcelinho OUT.

Cagey affair

2021-02-19T15:17:12Z

It has been a cagey start to the second half as neither team are able to make an impact in their attacking thirds.

47' Now Bright goes for the goal!

2021-02-19T15:06:21Z

Bright Enobakhare wins a ball and takes a long-range shot but it sails over the crossbar.

46' Williams' shot goes wide

2021-02-19T15:05:44Z

David Williams takes a powerful shot from distance but it goes just wide!

SECOND HALF!

2021-02-19T15:03:31Z

The second half gets underway!

HALF-TIME!

2021-02-19T14:48:56Z

It's all square in the Kolkata derby after the first 45 minutes. Roy Krishna's early goal was cancelled out by Tiri's own goal. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

41' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 East Bengal

2021-02-19T14:42:03Z

Tiri scores an own goal

Raju Gaikwad sends a long throw-in and Tiri heads the ball into his own net.

39' Roy Krishna's shot goes wide!

2021-02-19T14:40:20Z

Carl McHugh wins a ball in the midfield and sends a through ball for Roy Krishna who outpaces Raju Gaikwad and takes a shot but it goes wide.

Cooling break!

2021-02-19T14:32:28Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have the lead after first 30 minutes of the match.

31' Fox's header goes wide!

2021-02-19T14:32:02Z

Narayan whips in a free-kick inside the box and Fox attempts a header but it goes wide!

23' Subrata saves Marcelinho's shot

2021-02-19T14:24:50Z

Marcelinho follows a through ball from David Williams inside the box and takes a powerful shot but Subrata Paul makes a quality save before Ankit Mukherjee clears the ball.

20' East Bengal look unsettled

2021-02-19T14:21:58Z

The Red and Golds are completely rattled after conceding an early goal. ATK Mohun Bagan commanding proceedings.

15' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal

2021-02-19T14:16:28Z

Roy Krishna breaks the deadlock

A long ball from Tiri finds Roy Krishna who beats the East Bengal's high-line defence and makes a run before scoring past Subrata Paul.
Roy Krishna, ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
11' Bright's shot goes wide!

2021-02-19T14:12:36Z

Bright makes a solo run down the left flank and goes past Tiri and takes a shot from the edge of the box but it takes deflection of Tiri and goes out for a corner.

10' Sourav Das failes to keep his shot on target

2021-02-19T14:10:54Z

Raju sends in a long throw-in inside the box and Jhingan clears it away with his head. Sourav Das attempts a first-time shot from the rebound but it sails way over the crossbar.

7' Manvir comes close to score!

2021-02-19T14:07:48Z

Subhasish Bose sends in a curling cross inside the box but Manvir Singh fails to reach at the end of the cross. It was a simple tap-in for the forward.

5' ATK Mohun Bagan on the ascendancy

2021-02-19T14:05:47Z

The Mariners are going all guns blazing right from the off as they look hungry for an early goal.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-19T13:59:13Z

We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium!

East Bengal have pride to play for

2021-02-19T13:21:53Z

The bragging rights are up for grabs and ATK Mohun Bagan had clinched the first phase of the Kolkata derby back in November. So East Bengal will look forward to getting their revenge over their rivals.

Can ATK Mohun Bagan extend their lead at the top?

2021-02-19T13:21:01Z

The Mariners will extend their lead to five points over Mumbai City at the top of the league table if clinch tonight's Kolkata derby.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

2021-02-19T12:46:50Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.