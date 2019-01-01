Local is lekker?
Interestingly, it is two local coaches that are playing in the finals. All those who came with foreign coaches are no where to be found. #AFCON2019 #SENALG— Adedamola Oluwakorede (@AdedamolaSpeaks) July 19, 2019
WATCH: Algeria's opening goal courtesy of SuperSport
ALGERIA TAKE THE LEAD IN THE OPENING THREE MINUTES 🇩🇿— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 19, 2019
It's a bizarre goal as Bounedjah's shot takes a deflection and bounces into the back of the net with the Senegalese goalkeeper stuck on the spot 🥅#AFCOn2019 coverage continues >> https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY pic.twitter.com/7oBkO6008j
Was Kenya in the tough group?
Afcon 2019: Senegal and Algeria prove Kenya were in tough group - Wycliffe Kasaya https://t.co/Y358RkMNDX pic.twitter.com/sZOAy5CkII— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 15, 2019
Demba Ba reveals ‘most unforgettable moment’ of his Senegal career!https://t.co/SNcIdpUP96 pic.twitter.com/QFQkolBP2h— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 17, 2019
Betting Preview: Senegal v Algeria: Desert Foxes to score first https://t.co/7hbS1GzP7L pic.twitter.com/2nBsrY0NuO— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 18, 2019
Senegal 🇸🇳 and Algeria 🇩🇿 will battle for #AFCON2019 title - but just how much do you know about the two sides? 🤔 👇 pic.twitter.com/y5zdfNPWyX— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 18, 2019
Algeria and Senegal are on another psychological level - Belmadihttps://t.co/rILcBDpumH pic.twitter.com/gzgiVnG4VV— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 19, 2019
This generation of Senegal🇸🇳 players are the best – Aliou Cisse— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 19, 2019
Do you agree? #AFCON2019https://t.co/usK4ySgUgr pic.twitter.com/LXmB5rMF5N
Senegal vs Algeria: TV channel, live stream, team news & Africa Cup of Nations final preview https://t.co/QfAcP5xcs8 pic.twitter.com/srH4XVuJoL— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 19, 2019
🇸🇳🆚🇩🇿for the 🏆#SENALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/WbUzmT1H3g— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019
🇸🇳 | Good luck in the #AFCON2019 final tonight, Gana! 💙 pic.twitter.com/OpplZsrw14— Everton (@Everton) July 19, 2019
This is how we do it in our land of Africa 🌍#SENALG #CelebrateAfrica #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/xG4pK8Ybyj— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #SENALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/tDcW1xFdQ4— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019