Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Nigeria host Burundi, Uganda top Group A after win over Congo DR

We are back underway
HALF-TIME ANALYSIS
Burundi 🇧🇮 coach looks like a politician and his players are dangerous than our #SuperEagles guys that have a German coach. #NGABDI #NGA— Martins 5digit (@osynachi_1) June 22, 2019
Can’t believe Burundi could have scored twice. Oga mikel time in the team seems to be over. BABA seems to be playing based on reputation and not merit #SuperEagles #NGABDI #SSFootball— 😉🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@niyialimi) June 22, 2019
HALF-TIME
Free-kick to Nigeria
BURUNDI HIT THE WOODWORK!!
CHUKWUEZE FIRES WIDE!!
Burundi still holding on!!
Group B Preview
With this being the first of two Group B matches to played tonight, check out Goal's preview here:
Team v Team: What are the stats saying?
That Akpeyi's save...
13' CHANCE! Onuachu with a header, saved by the GK. At the other end, Akpeyi makes a brilliant stop. Nigeria 0-0 Burundi #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #NGABDI— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 22, 2019
WHAT A SAVE!
Nigeria legend Kanu backs the Super Eagles
Pre-match stories on Goal
Kick-off
Starting XI: Nigeria v Burundi
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #NGABDI #TotalAFCON2019— AFCON 2019 (@Afcon_Live) June 22, 2019
Nigeria 🇳🇬 vs Burundi 🇧🇮 #Team9jaStrong #burundi #AFCON2019
Nigeria starting XI
Here’s how our @NGSuperEagles file out against #Burundi in Alexandria. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/oKXkYUBNzG— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) June 22, 2019
Our preview
Check out our Nigeria v Burundi preview here...
Nigeria take on Burundi in their first match of Egypt 2019 - what should we expect?— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 22, 2019
Edging closer...
It's edging closer..... 🙌 #NGABDI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/fgG9o8Skf0— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
Nigeria v Burundi
Who will win between Nigeria and Burundi?This is our second live coverage of the day. The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Burundi in a Group B match. Stay with Goal!
Match stats: Congo DR v Uganda
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/9Mju2dZA6K— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
This is how it ended between Congo DR and Uganda
FULL TIME | Congo DR - Uganda 0-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/li269b3JtP— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
Final whistle
MULEME WITH A CHANCE!!
Final sub for Uganda
SUBSTITUTION | Uganda: T. AWANY comes in for F. MIYA #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/2VkBecaNgj— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
Double substitution for Uganda
SUBSTITUTION | Uganda: A. KYAMBADDE comes in for P. KADDU #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/Rwnp66pna4— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
SUBSTITUTION | Uganda: I. MULEME comes in for A. LUMALA #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/apsTN8KHUS— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
Facebook reaction so far...
CLOSE!!
15 minutes to go
Everyone is talking about Uganda
Uganda has been a very good side for several years now. They were always bound to disrupt African football. DRC 0-2 UG #DRCUGA #AFCON2019— John Odande (@jodande) June 22, 2019
#UgandaCranes showing us what #Sarriball should have been like #AFCON2019— Ivan (@chapuivn) June 22, 2019
Abby Lumala is 🔥🔥🔥— Napstarr Reid 🇺🇬 (@NapstarrReid) June 22, 2019
Uganda 🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬#AFCON2019
Congo DR 0-2 Uganda
LIVE' DR Congo 0-2 Uganda 🇺🇬— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 22, 2019
Okwi doubles the lead for Uganda three after play resumes for the second half. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/PthXrvbLer
SUPERB SAVE BY MATAMPI
Congo DR make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Congo DR: J. BOLINGI comes in for P. MPOKU #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/HDk2x8IQYa— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
How many goals have been scored in this year's Afcon?
Okwi's goal is the tournament's third...
GOOOOAAAL | E. OKWI scores a goal for Uganda. Congo DR - Uganda 0-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/8YGvYwUvMd— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
GOOOOOOAAAALLL!!
Start of the second half
SECOND HALF | The second half of Congo DR - Uganda is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/vJh3BAEqoI— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
WATCH: Kaddu's goal courtesy of SuperSport
#TotalAFCON2019 - HALFTIME:— SuperSport🏏 (@SuperSportTV) June 22, 2019
DR Congo 0-1 Uganda
Patrick Kaddu's header has given the #UgandaCranes the advantage at the interval.
📺 LIVE on SS4 (SA) & SS7 (ROA) pic.twitter.com/Jd07fJ3pzU
First half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #CODUGA pic.twitter.com/j1ByulTrnT— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019
HALF-TIME
ONYANGO MAKES A SAVE
PENALTY???
What are the fans saying on social media?
Dear @KadduPatrick9 thank you for making Uganda proud again. Am here planning for our wedding patiently 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 hope Uganda wins @AFCON_2019 💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/gdihmjDalG— Rozaho 🍕🍟🥪🍖🍰🍵☕ (@Wkusasila) June 22, 2019
Uganda washa 🔥🔥🔥 #AFCON2019— Frankiemanna Tedora (@FrancisOgot) June 22, 2019
Uganda doing the things and that time I bet on a DR Congo straight win.I also wanted Denis Onyango to do well. #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/GqfM9MC6Jz— Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) June 22, 2019
AUCHO WITH A SHOT!!
Uganda dominant over Congo DR
CLOSE!!
Patrick Kaddu the goalscorer
#TotalAFCON2019 : 14'— FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) June 22, 2019
Goooooooal
Patrick Kaddu heads in a well curled Faruku Miya corner to Uganda a lead.
DR Congo 0-1 Uganda #CODUGA #VisitUganda #LetGoCranes
GOOOOAAAALLL!!
BAKAMBU STRIKES!!
Head-to-head
Group A Table
Kick-off!
National Anthems!
Starting XI: Congo DR v Uganda
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CODUGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/CBhV6KMzJ2— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 22, 2019