Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Nigeria eliminate Bafana Bafana, Senegal through to Afcon semi-finals after narrow win over Benin

Senegal recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Benin to book their place in the semi-finals and they will be joined by Nigeria who beat Bafana 2-1

Updated
Backpagepix

2019-07-10T21:08:44Z

FULL-TIME

2019-07-10T20:50:41Z

It's all over from the Cairo International Stadium as Nigeria eliminate South Africa. The Super Eagles have now registered 50 wins at Afcon finals. It ends 2-1 in favour of the Super Eagles. 

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!!!

2019-07-10T20:44:49Z

And the Super Eagles scores through William Troost-Ekong as Williams fails to punch the ball. 

AND IT'S A GOAL!!!

2019-07-10T20:29:34Z

Bongani Zungu is awarded the goal as VAR rules in favour of Bafana Bafana. 1-1 the scoreline. 

GOOOOAAAAL!!! FLAG IS UP!!

2019-07-10T20:26:42Z

Bafana Bafana players think they have scored but the offside flag is up. VAR to decide...

MKHIZE SHOOTS!!

2019-07-10T20:19:20Z

A good interplay by Bafana Bafana sees them create a space for Mkhize to take a shot, but the full-back's shot goes wide. 

What do you make of Mkhize's performance tonight?

2019-07-10T20:15:20Z

Fans want Baxter to make changes...

2019-07-10T20:10:48Z

ETEBO HITS THE WOODWORK!!

2019-07-10T20:06:28Z

Hlatshwayo gives away a free-kick in a dangerous area and Etebo steps up and sends his effort into the top corner. However, it comes off the crossbar after a touch from Ronwen Williams. That was close. 

Into the final 45 minutes

2019-07-10T20:01:27Z

Bafana Bafana get the ball rolling for the second-half...  

HALF-TIME

2019-07-10T19:46:20Z

Nigeria leads South Africa 1-0 after the first 45 minutes, thanks to Samuel Chukwueze's goal. 

MOTHIBA HITS THE WALL!!

2019-07-10T19:44:49Z

Percy Tau wins a free-kick on the edge of the box for Bafana Bafana. Lebo Mothiba steps to take the free-kick but he can't get over the wall. 

FURMAN BLOCKS CHUKWUEZE!!

2019-07-10T19:42:27Z

A stunning piece of defensive play by Dean Furman as he does well to block Chukwueze's attempted shot from inside the box. 

Will this work for Bafana?

2019-07-10T19:39:10Z

CHUKWUEZE SKIES HIS EFFORT!!

2019-07-10T19:34:37Z

A quick counter-attack by the Super Eagles as Ahmed Musa beats Mkhize for pace on the far side before finding Chukwueze, but the Nigerian man balloons his left-footed effort. 

Did Bafana give South Africa false hope?

2019-07-10T19:33:14Z

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALL!!!

2019-07-10T19:27:09Z

Some sloppy defending allows Samuel Chukwueze to slot the ball into the back of the net. 1-0 to Nigeria but credit to Alex Iwobi for spotting his teammate inside the Bafana box. 

Bafana being easily bullied off the ball

2019-07-10T19:15:51Z

Nigerian defenders are using their physique to bully Bafana attackers in the final third. It's been working for them, and it is for this reason Mothiba received a yellow card earlier. It remains goalless. 

LORCH WITH A CHANCE!!

2019-07-10T19:10:21Z

Hlanti with a reckless challenge on Collins

2019-07-10T19:07:10Z

Bafana unbeaten in the last five games against Nigeria

2019-07-10T19:04:44Z

South Africa have not lost to Nigeria in their last five matches. There have been four draws and a single win for Bafana Bafana. However, South Africa have not beaten the Super Eagles in Afcon finals. 

Kick-off

2019-07-10T19:00:41Z

We are underway at the Cairo International Stadium...

SA celebrity rallies behind Bafana Bafana

2019-07-10T18:54:01Z

WATCH: Goal Nigeria editor Shina Oludare sings the South African National Anthem

2019-07-10T18:48:09Z

Nigeria v South Africa

2019-07-10T18:39:34Z

Our second match of the day is between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana!

Follow the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa LIVE on Goal right now!

Three minutes of added time

2019-07-10T17:49:27Z

There will be three minutes of added time at the end of 90 minutes... 

Red card to Verdon!!

2019-07-10T17:42:58Z

The defender stops Sadio Mane from taking a shot from outside the box, and he is red-carded...

CLOSE!!

2019-07-10T17:34:27Z

Senegal comes close to doubling their lead as Benin scramble inside their own but eventually clear their lines. This match is exciting. 

AND THE GOAL IS DENIED!!

2019-07-10T17:33:45Z

VAR rules against Sadio Mane for the second time in this match. This one looked very close.

SADIO MANE SCORES!!!

2019-07-10T17:31:33Z

Mane beats the offside trap and faces the goalkeeper. He rounds the Benin goalkeeper before finding the back of the net. We now wait for VAR to confirm if it was offside as the referee ruled it out... 

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!!

2019-07-10T17:28:16Z

Senegal are in front through a Gueye goal from Sadio Mane's assist. The Senegalese midfielder made a fantastic run into the box and he fires past the goalkeeper to make it 1-0 to Teranga Lions. 

WHOOOOOOAAAA!!!

2019-07-10T17:24:36Z

Lucky escape for Senegal as the ball goes around the post from what was goalkeeper Gomis' mistake following a back pass. Gomis tried to pass the ball to one of his teammates, but he fluffed his pass and nearly scored an own goal. That was close!  

Just less than 30 minutes to go...

2019-07-10T17:21:40Z

Benin has nothing to lose...

2019-07-10T17:17:56Z

VAR intervened

2019-07-10T17:14:30Z

Looks like the referee had to confirm with the VAR panel if that Mane goal was indeed offside... 

 

GOOOOOAAAAALLL!!! NO GOAL!!

2019-07-10T17:11:39Z

Senegal finds the back of the net through Sadio Mane, but the offside flag is up against the Senegal international. The referee doesn't need VAR to confirm if it was indeed an offside. 

POTE!!!

2019-07-10T17:06:09Z

Benin threaten in the early stages of the second period as they storm into the Senegalese box, and Pote fires towards goal, but it is too close to the goalkeeper. 

We are back underway...

2019-07-10T17:04:05Z

Benin gets the ball rolling for the second-half... 

Benin hold their own against Senegal

2019-07-10T16:46:34Z

The final five minutes of the first-half belong Senegal

2019-07-10T16:41:15Z

Still no goalless...

2019-07-10T16:31:48Z

CLOSE!!

2019-07-10T16:25:24Z

Mikael Pote backheels a free-kick from inside the Senegalese box. However, his effort goes inches off target. A good improvisation by the Benin striker. 

VAR comes into effect

2019-07-10T16:00:03Z

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) comes into effect tonight. Let's see how the officials handle it... 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-10T15:36:39Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the Afcon 2019 quarter-final match between Benin and Senegal. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. Benin and Senegal take on each other at the 30 June Stadium. Stay tuned.  