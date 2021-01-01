ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Bashundhara Kings: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

KICK-OFF
History beckons the Mariners
Following Mohun Bagan's footsteps
ATK Mohun Bagan have won their opening two games in the 2021 AFC Cup – only once before have they (as Mohun Bagan) managed three wins in a row in the competition (in 2016). Should they avoid defeat in the game against Bashundhara Kings, they will equal their longest ever undefeated run in the AFC Cup (five games in 2016 (W3 D2) – currently W3 D1).
Winner takes it all
Bruzon needs that winOnly one team from Group D can progress to the next round where they will face the winner of the Central Asia Zonal final and while a draw may be enough for the Indian side, nothing less than a win will do for the Oscar Bruzon-coached Bashundhara Kings as they trail Bagan (6) by two points.
Just don't lose!
#ATKMBvBSK starting line-ups
Only one team will make it to the next stage
🥇 The Starting XIs to determine the South Zonal champion!
No Hugo Boumous
The Frenchman came off the bench and made an assist in the 3-1 win over Maziya but is not available today as he picked the second yellow card in that game. Boumous has picked a niggle in the 2-0 win over Bengaluru before that where was seen clutching his right hamstring.
But ATK Mohun Bagan are no short of talent. Roy Krishna has two goals from two games. Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose on the scoresheet as well. Ashutosh Mehta made almost an immediate impact coming off the bench in the last match.
TEAM NEWS
One change for the Mariners as Ashutosh starts in place of Rathi
Roy Krishna wears the Captain’s armband & Ashutosh Mehta comes into the Starting XI for our huge encounter vs Bashundhara Kings! 💯⚽️
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings
Hello and welcome to the final matchday in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup as ATK Mohun Bagan face Bashundhara Kings at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.
🗓️ We saw a similar scenario in 2019 when Minerva Punjab 🇮🇳 faced Abahani Limited Dhaka 🇧🇩 with 🔝 spot on the line!
