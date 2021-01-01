Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Bashundhara Kings: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

The Mariners are currently in pole position in Group D to make it to the knockouts of the 2021 AFC Cup...

Updated
Comments (0)
Roy Krishna ATK Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC 2021 AFC Cup
the-afc.com

KICK-OFF

2021-08-24T11:00:42Z

ATK Mohun Bagan in their green and maroon stripes kick things off at the Maldives national football stadium

History beckons the Mariners

2021-08-24T10:47:06Z

Following Mohun Bagan's footsteps

ATK Mohun Bagan have won their opening two games in the 2021 AFC Cup – only once before have they (as Mohun Bagan) managed three wins in a row in the competition (in 2016). Should they avoid defeat in the game against Bashundhara Kings, they will equal their longest ever undefeated run in the AFC Cup (five games in 2016 (W3 D2) – currently W3 D1). 

Winner takes it all

2021-08-24T10:33:12Z

Bruzon needs that win

Only one team from Group D can progress to the next round where they will face the winner of the Central Asia Zonal final and while a draw may be enough for the Indian side, nothing less than a win will do for the Oscar Bruzon-coached Bashundhara Kings as they trail Bagan (6) by two points.

Just don't lose!

2021-08-24T10:29:52Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have their target set on making it to the next round of the 2021 AFC Cup and they all but have to avoid defeat to do so. If Bagan lose against the Kings, then the Bangladeshi club will go through.

No Hugo Boumous

2021-08-24T10:19:49Z

The Frenchman came off the bench and made an assist in the 3-1 win over Maziya but is not available today as he picked the second yellow card in that game. Boumous has picked a niggle in the 2-0 win over Bengaluru before that where was seen clutching his right hamstring.

But ATK Mohun Bagan are no short of talent. Roy Krishna has two goals from two games. Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose on the scoresheet as well. Ashutosh Mehta made almost an immediate impact coming off the bench in the last match.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings

2021-08-24T10:16:25Z

Hello and welcome to the final matchday in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup as ATK Mohun Bagan face Bashundhara Kings at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.
 