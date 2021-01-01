ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Bashundhara Kings: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

The Frenchman came off the bench and made an assist in the 3-1 win over Maziya but is not available today as he picked the second yellow card in that game. Boumous has picked a niggle in the 2-0 win over Bengaluru before that where was seen clutching his right hamstring.

But ATK Mohun Bagan are no short of talent. Roy Krishna has two goals from two games. Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose on the scoresheet as well. Ashutosh Mehta made almost an immediate impact coming off the bench in the last match.