Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul - Who are the top 10 La Liga goalscorers of all-time?

Goal takes a look at the top 10 goalscorers in La Liga of all-time...

FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi left La Liga as its all-time highest goalscorer after 17 years as he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

The former Barcelona star scored 474 goals in 520 La Liga matches in the last 17 years before leaving Spain to join Ligue 1 giants PSG. Other than being the highest goalscorer in la Liga, the Argentine is also Barcelona's all-time top scorer with 670 goals in 778 matches across all competitions.

Messi is followed by his rival and former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 311 goals in 292 matches. Ronaldo's time in Spain lasted for nine seasons from 2009 to 2018 where he won four Champions League titles and three La Liga titles before moving to Italy to join Serie A giants Juventus in 2018.

Other than Messi and Ronaldo, players like Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez and Atheltic Bilbao great Telmo Zarra feature in the list of top goalscorers in La Liga,

Here, we take a look at the top 10 players who have scored the most number of goals in La Liga.

Who are the top 10 goalscorers in La Liga of all time?