Lingard celebrates in Ronaldo fashion after netting England opener

Jesse Lingard paid tribute to new Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring England's opening goal against Andorra.

Following his strike, the winger performed Ronaldo's trademark celebration to mark the event.

Lingard had opened the scoring for the Three Lions against the minnows with a shot converted from the penalty spot after good work initially from Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

Ronaldo moved back to Man Utd shortly before the transfer window, with the Red Devils completing a dramatic swoop for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to deny Manchester City his signature.

Lingard was one of several players to celebrate the event, posting on his Instagram timeline with a simple: "Welcome home."

