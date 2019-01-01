Limited role under Satiananthan suits Amri just fine

Prior to Sunday, Selangor captain and fan favourite Amri Yahyah has only played for 97 minutes in the Red Giants' five matches under B. Satiananthan.

At 38 years old, Selangor skipper and fan favourite Amri Yahyah has seen his appearance diminished under new head coach B. Satiananthan this season.

Before Sunday, the man who played in all 22 of the Red Giants' Super League (MSL) matches last season, has appeared in only three out of their five 2019 matches, and only once in the starting line-up.

Predictably, the absence of the former Malaysia international has been picked up by their fans as one of the points of criticism towards Satiananthan, and their poor season start.

On Sunday, the evergreen forward came on in the second half of their MSL round six encounter against Kuala Lumpur (KL), when they were trailing by 2-0 to the hosts, to inspire his teammates to a stunning 3-2 come-from-behind win, only their first win this season, with Amri himself scoring the winning goal in the 76th minute.

Already the fans' calls for Satiananthan to let Amri start matches again are getting even louder following his inspirational performance, but the former JDT and Melaka United himself is willing to put his team's needs in front of his own.

"Today's win only happened because of everyone's cooperation; the players, the coaching staff and everyone else's. Without their help I couldn't score the winning goal. When we were down by 2-0, I told the boys not to give up. There was still time. And in the end, praise Allah we came away with the long-awaited three points.

"I have to accept this (limited appearances), and coming on only when it's necessary, like tonight, when the team was struggling. When I came on I wanted to help them, to encourage them, and at the final whistle we proved that Selangor are no ordinary team," noted Amri in the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Selangor fans' hopes of seeing their hero play more often may not turn into reality, as Satiananthan remarked in the same press conference that he is adamant on sticking to his original plans for Amri.

