Lille owner slaps '€50m to €80m' price on Nicolas Pepe & denies Luis Campos is going to Chelsea

Gerard Lopez has revealed that there is Premier League interest in the winger and that they've already had a mega offer from China

owner Gerard Lopez has revealed that it will take a bid of at least €50 million (£43m/$56m) to land in-demand winger Nicolas Pepe, while he also denied that sporting director Luis Campos is in talks with .

Pepe has developed well during Campos's time at the club, with Lille having signed him from in 2017.

The winger has become one of the most highly regarded young players in and is reportedly a target for a number of clubs.

Speaking to RMC Sport on Wednesday, Lopez claimed it would take an offer of between "€50 million and €80 million" to sign the 23-year-old.

Lopez had confirmed interest from English and Chinese clubs on Monday, telling Canal Plus: "[Pepe's future] does not just depend on the club. It also depends on the player.

"He deserves to play at the highest level. We have offers, yes. There are clubs in . We have had offers worth €50 million. We will not sell for less, we have even refused a €50 million bid.

"We had an offer from worth €80 million with an astronomical salary, but he didn't want to go."

Reports have suggested that Chelsea are looking at bringing in Campos as their sporting director.

The Premier League club have still not hired a replacement for Michael Emenalo, who left his post as technical director in November 2017.

Marina Granovskaia has taken on much of Emenalo's duties in the 15 months since, but Chelsea are thought to be keen to appoint someone on a full-time basis.

Campos has been tipped as one of the favourites for the post, having won admirers for his work at , where he helped to put together the side that won the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title.

But Lopez says Campos, who has also been linked with the director of football post that is due to be established at , will not be going to Stamford Bridge.

When asked if the rumours of talks were true, he told ESPN FC: "No, no, no."