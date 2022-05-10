'Like he's playing Playstation' - Evra criticises Guardiola management style & says he's glad he was never coached by Man City boss

Patrice Evra has criticised Pep Guardiola’s management style, accusing the Manchester City boss of being overbearing and expressing his relief that he never played under the Catalan.

The former Manchester United defender says Guardiola “takes away your responsibilities” as a player as if he is “playing on the Playstation”.

Evra added that by giving his players so much information, they struggle to adapt or change tactics when things do not go their way.

What did Evra say about Guardiola?

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video about Guardiola’s management style, Evra said: "I have a lot of respect for Guardiola but I'm glad I never had him as a coach, because he takes away your responsibilities, I was talking to Clarence [Seedorf], you have the impression that he is playing on the Playstation.

"He tells you everything you need to do. I remember that [Thierry] Henry, for example, when he was at Barcelona, ​​Guardiola told him to stay wide, but Henry came inside to do one-two with [Lionel] Messi, he scored and after the first half Guardiola put him on the bench, he took him out, just because he didn't respect his directives.”

Evra says Guardiola 'has no plan B'

Last week’s dramatic defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final means Guardiola’s quest to lift the famous trophy as City boss will extend into a seventh season.

The former Barcelona coach, who last lifted the Champions League with the Liga giants in 2011, is often accused of overthinking his tactics in big European matches.

Evra says that character flaw leads to tactical inflexibility and a failure to adjust when games don't go as planned.

The former France full-back compared Guardiola’s approach to that of his former Red Devils mentor Sir Alex Ferguson, who he says gave more responsibility to the players.

"So yes a great coach, but you have to be careful when you give so much information,” said Evra. “We also saw him on the bench before the [Real Madrid] game, it seems like there are 20 people in his head, his brain is already burning, it's incredible.

"There is no plan-B. When they are in trouble, what do they do? They look at the bench, they don't take their responsibilities. A coach like Ferguson was not good at tactically, but he said: 'I am the boss, but on the pitch you are'."

