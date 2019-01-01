Ligue 1 Performance Index: Pepe leading Lille’s Champions League charge

The Ivory Coast star is set to fire his side into Europe, with Nabil Fekir and Wahbi Khazri aiming to do likewise for Lyon and Saint-Etienne

claimed the title last weekend, but there is still much on the line below them, with a desperate race for the other two spots set to reach a thrilling climax over the next month.

sit in pole position in this regard, six points better off than and nine in advance of .

There is little doubt as to who has been the star of Christophe Galtier’s side this season, with Nicolas Pepe’s outstanding performances reflected in his Performance Index score of 82.1 over the course of the whole campaign.

The Performance Index is a measure of how well each player has performed over any given period of time, with a score given out of 100.

Pepe’s tally is the fourth strongest in the whole of Ligue 1, with Kylian Mbappe the runaway leader in this regard with a tally of 94.6. Behind the PSG ace is Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez on 86.1 and Neymar on 85.

On Sunday, international forward Pepe was on target as LOSC defeated 5-0, the second game in succession they had netted five at home, having routed PSG 5-1 previously at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

It was in that fixture that Pepe best showcased his skills as he played a leading role as the champions were dismantled.

Indeed, he has been the star man as Lille have charged to second in the standings ahead of a big showdown with Lyon next weekend that could effectively seal second place, meaning no qualifying would be required to reach the Champions League group stages.

For OL, the match is also of vital importance. They are a side accustomed to playing at the highest level but a slip would open the door for rivals Saint-Etienne to overtake them in third.

Nabil Fekir is the chief protagonist for OL, with nine goals and four assists this term, and with a Performance Index score of 72.2, he remains one of the league’s outstanding players. However, there are 22 better marks in the division, including team-mates Houssem Aouar, Tanguy Ndombele and Memphis Depay.

While Lyon’s form has been mixed lately, Fekir played a big role in helping them to overcome 3-2 at the weekend. Chance creation has not been a problem for Bruno Genesio’s side in recent matches and the playmaker, who is sure to attract a great deal of attention this summer, is one of the major reasons for that.

If Fekir and Pepe have both enjoyed strong starts to their career in Ligue 1, Saint-Etienne’s key man has sampled life away from the French top flight, having turned out in the Premier League for Sunderland.

Wahbi Khazri has found himself back at home with Sainte after his spell in , and with 13 goals and six decisive passes he boasts some of the most impressive numbers in the division. His Performance Index score of 68.9 ranks 35th of the 534 players measured.

It is to the international that Les Verts are set to turn in the closing weeks of the campaign as they seek to make a late charge for the top three, continuing next week away against .

Of the teams that are competing to reach the Champions League, it is Saint-Etienne who have the best form, having won five of their last six matches.

It promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the season that will surely go all the way to the wire and whichever of these three stars performs best over the final month may just be the telling factor in their club playing at the highest level next season.