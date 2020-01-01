Ligue 1 cancelled too soon for Di Maria as PSG star eyed Ligue 1 assist record

The Argentine has lamented the timing of the decision, revealing that he had set himself a personal target for the end of the season

star Angel Di Maria has said that he feels the season was cancelled too hastily.

The French League (LFP) elected to call time on the 2019-20 season at the end of April in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, around six weeks after play had first been suspended in .

With the virus now largely under control in the country, which is emerging from lockdown, Di Maria believes that the example of , in which football has been possible for three weeks, could have been followed, particularly as Europe’s other major leagues are gearing up to finish their seasons.

More teams

Indeed, he agrees with critics such as Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas that greater patience should might been shown.

“Like many, I think we rushed to make such a decision,” he told L’Equipe. “From what we can see, France is today one of the countries where the health situation is the most favourable, and yet everything has been totally stopped for good. These are matters of politics and for doctors.

“We would have liked to finish the championship but decisions have been made and we must accept them. If they made this choice, it is because they first thought of the health and well-being of people, so that is fine with me.”

On a personal note, the Argentine has been left to lament the timing of the stoppage.

“The past year has been incredible for me,” he said. “When I think about, I say to my wife: ‘What bad luck that everything stopped.’

“I experienced a season without the slightest cloud, without injury, I played many good matches.

Article continues below

“Ending the season as the leading assist maker in Ligue 1 is a source of pride. I’ve always said it, I prefer to make a decisive pass than to score a goal.

“To tell you the truth, I even set myself the goal of beating the record for assists in a Ligue 1 season because I read that I was only four away [with 11 matches to play].”

PSG still hope to complete their campaign for the 2019-20 season, having qualified for the quarter-finals by eliminating Dortmund.