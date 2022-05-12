Lewandowski set to leave Bayern Munich as striker won't renew contract
Robert Lewandowski will not renew his contract at Bayern Munich, GOAL can confirm.
The striker's current deal runs until the end of next season, but he has already decided he wants to leave the club and could be sold before his contract expires.
Lewandowski has been heavily linked to Barcelona in recent months, though no agreement has been completed yet.
