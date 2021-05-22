Lewandowski is better than Messi & Ronaldo and offers more than Gerd Muller - Rummenigge

The Poland international can set the Bundesliga record if he nets his 41st goal of the season on Saturday

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has proved he is better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, according to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed another stunning campaign at Bayern, scoring 40 goals in 28 Bundesliga games this season as his side lifted another top-flight title.

He also netted five times in six Champions League appearances before his side were eliminated at the quarter-final stage by Paris Saint-Germain - while he was out injured.

What has been said?

Bayern CEO Rummenigge is convinced that the striker is the best around despite the presence of Juventus star Ronaldo and Barcelona icon Messi.

He told Wirtualna Polska: "He got the FIFA award for the best player in the world, so for me the case is clear.

"OK, great talents have emerged in world football, such as Kylian Mbappe. Nevertheless, Robert Lewandowski is currently the best footballer in the world.

"In my opinion, he is currently better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi."

Can Lewandowski break another Bundesliga record?

The Poland international can break Bayern great Gerd Muller's record for most goals in a single Bundesliga campaign if he finds the net against Augsburg on Saturday.

Muller set the record in 1970 and then matched it again in 1973, but Lewandowski can knock him off his perch with one goal in the last game of the season.

"I'll tell you the truth. When Gerd Muller scored 40 goals in 1972, I was convinced that this feat would never be beaten," Rummenigge said.

"I was absolutely sure of it and for many years I had not changed my mind because... I didn't have to. But then Robert showed up and we've already seen something unique, because even leveling Gerd's record is incredible.

"This is crazy! But I am convinced that Robert will score the goal number 41 on Saturday. His friends will surely help him, we will witness a historic event.

"I was lucky enough to play with Gerd Muller for five years. He was amazing. With zero chances, he could score two goals. He lived to score goals. Robert is different, he is more of a team player, more involved in the team's game than Gerd, who was the king of the penalty area.

"So, from a purely football point of view, Robert has more to offer, but both are great legends. And I am happy that I have established a good relationship with them."

He added: "I remember seven years ago, we fought for him. Yes, it was a fight, a difficult fight, because there were many strong competitors, such as Real Madrid.

Article continues below

"Perhaps some, even Robert included, were not convinced that Bayern would win the Champions League, [and help him] be the world's best scorer.

"But I perfectly remember the scene after our last triumph in Lisbon. Robert was sitting on the pitch next to me. He even cried a little with emotion. And it was obvious, he told me how happy he was that he had made his big football dream come true with Bayern."

Further reading